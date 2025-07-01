WWE champion Gunther admits Goldberg is still 'very intimidating personality' as he gears up for title match

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is next.

At least that’s what Hall of Famer Goldberg declared as he re-entered the professional wrestling world for one final match. He has had his sights set on "The Ring General" since their interaction at Bad Blood last year. Goldberg will look to avenge some of the comments Gunther made about him and his family at "Saturday Night’s Main Event" on July 12.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gunther told Fox News Digital he was looking forward to the opportunity, even as Goldberg has threatened to "beat the f---" out of him.

"That is the intensity you expect from Bill Goldberg, that is what he is known for," Gunther said. "He is not somebody that beats around the bush or tells a lengthy story about all the intricate details of why he acts the way he acts. He is straight to the point and that is what made him stand out throughout his whole career.

"He is 58 years old now, but I can tell everyone when he is in the ring with me, like in front of me, this man is a very intimidating personality, very tall person, still in fantastic shape, so yeah, I am ready for it, and I am ready to face it. It is going to be very interesting how it plays out in the ring."

Gunther teased Goldberg in recent weeks about defeating him in three minutes – something Goldberg was famous for during the dominant days of his reign in World Championship Wrestling.

CODY RHODES, JADE CARGILL EARN TITLE SHOTS AT SUMMERSLAM AS THEY'RE CROWNED KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING

However, whether it’s three minutes, 30 minutes or three seconds, Gunther just wants to walk out of Atlanta as the victor.

"We shall see. At the end of the day, especially when it is for the title, a win is a win. But I am not too concerned about that," Gunther told Fox News Digital. But it's always been me playing with all the synonymous things or terms out there with Bill Goldberg and that is what made him stand out.

"An absolute killer his whole career. He was not known for long classic matches. He is known for being a killer, finished off everyone in a very short time, and he was very successful with it. So let's see it is going to be interesting what he wants to do, what his strategy is for everything, is he going to try to play a bit slower or try to stick to what he always did, so it is going to be interesting to see."

With Seth Rollins as the holder of the Money in the Bank contract, which guarantees him a title shot at any place or any time, Gunther’s second World Heavyweight Championship reign may not be for long.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Gunther made clear his mind is on Goldberg going into the premium live event later this month.

Fox News' Connor McGahan contributed to this report.