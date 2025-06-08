Seth Rollins, Naomi win Money in the Bank ladder matches

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE championships in the men’s and women’s divisions officially received top contenders at Money in the Bank on Saturday night.

Seth Rollins and Naomi won their respective matches and can cash-in an opportunity for a WWE championship any time and any place.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rollins climbed to the top of the ladder in his match, beating out LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Andrade, El Grande Americano and Penta. Rollins got help from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to stymie some of the competition in the ring. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo tried to help Sikoa. But Fatu turned on Sikoa and put him through a ladder.

Knight thought he had a clear opportunity, once again, to grab the Money in the Bank briefcase and potentially change the trajectory of his career. However, Rollins pulled Knight down and countered a BFT attempt. Rollins threw Knight into the ladder and then hit him with a Stomp.

Rollins climbed up the ladder to retrieve the briefcase. It’s the second time Rollins has won the match in his career. He was the first one to cash-in at WrestleMania when he did it at WrestleMania at WrestleMania 31. Now, he’ll either have John Cena or Jey Uso in his crosshairs.

LOGAN PAUL MAKES PUSH FOR DONALD TRUMP AND ELON MUSK WWE-STYLE FACEOFF

The women’s division was warned to "proceed with caution" as Naomi became an instant contender with her Money in the Bank win.

There was really no odds-on favorite for the women’s match. Naomi, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss and Stephanie Vaquer had great shots at winning. Vaquer may have been at a disadvantage after being in three matches in 24 hours, including a tag-team match with Lola Vice at Worlds Collide.

Ripley and Bliss were among the final two to climb the ladder, but Naomi came into the ring and disrupted their momentum. Naomi tipped the ladder over, sending Bliss crashing to the mat and Ripley onto another ladder.

Naomi climbed the ladder and grabbed the briefcase for the win.

She will now have either WWE women’s champion Tiffany Stratton or women’s world champion Iyo Sky in her crosshairs. She’s also still in a bitter feud with Jade Cargill.

It’s sure to be an eventful year for both competitors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here’s how the rest of the card played out:

Dominik Mysterio def. Ocatgón Jr. to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Becky Lynch def. Lyra Valkyria to win the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso def. John Cena and Logan Paul in a tag-team match.