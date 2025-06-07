Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

WWE

Wrestling legend Ric Flair reveals cancer diagnosis after previously denying reports

Flair said this is second time battling skin cancer in three years

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair is battling skin cancer for the second time in three years, the Hall of Famer revealed this week. 

The former WWE star, 76, revealed the diagnosis in an interview with PEOPLE after previously denying reports last month, a decision he told the outlet whad been made out of concern for his privacy. 

Ric Flair at CFP national championship

Professional wrestler Ric Flair in attendance prior to the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 8, 2018. (Dale Zanine-USA Today Sports)

"It’s the second time in three years that I’ve been dealing with skin cancer," he told the outlet. "I will be undergoing treatment next week."

Last month, Flair addressed the rumors in a post on X. 

"I’m Sorry People Have Been Misled By Social Media, But I Don’t Have Cancer Of Any Kind," he wrote on May 5. "Thank You For Your Concerns And For Everyone Reaching Out. I Am Absolutely Fine, And Unfortunately, You’ll Have To Live And Put Up With Me For Another 25 Years!"

Rick Flair riles up the crowd

Wrestler Rick Flair riles up the crowd during the second half of the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on March 8, 2024. (Ken Blaze-USA Today Sports)

PRO WRESTLING LEGEND RIC FLAIR, 75, SPLITS FROM 5TH WIFE

Flair announced his split from his fifth wife, Wendy Barlow, in September. In a post announcing the couple’s divorce, he thanked Barlow for her support during a serious health complication in 2017. 

"I’ll never be able to thank her enough for standing by my side through my terrible health crisis in 2017. She never left my side! And for that I will always be grateful," he said at the time. "We are working on different projects at the current time & it becomes difficult with my schedule & her schedule to make this work.

"I wish her the best of luck with her projects, and I know that she supports mine."

Ric Flair prepares to throw out a ceremonial first pitch

FILE - Former professional wrestler Ric Flair prepares to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Houston Astros and the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park on Aug. 21, 2019. (Troy Taormina-USA Today Sports)

Flair was admitted to a hospital in Georgia in 2017, and according to Sports Illustrated’s reporting at the time, he underwent surgery to remove part of his bowel. PEOPLE reported that doctors also found that he was in the early stages of kidney failure and on the verge of congestive heart failure, which were results of alcohol abuse. 

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.