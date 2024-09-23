Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair, 75, splits from 5th wife

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair announced Monday he and his wife Wendy Barlow have split up after six years of marriage.

Flair gave the update in a statement posted to his Instagram.

"Wendy and I enjoyed 13 great years. As with every couple, we have experienced our ups and downs. I think it’s important for everyone to know right now that we have decided to part ways respectfully," Flair’s statement read.

"I’ll never be able to thank her enough for standing by my side through my terrible health crisis in 2017. She never left my side! And for that I will always be grateful. We are working on different projects at the current time & it becomes difficult with my schedule & her schedule to make this work.

"I wish her the best of luck with her projects, and I know that she supports mine."

Flair, 75, married Barlow in September 2018. He announced the two had briefly separated in January 2022 before eventually getting back together. Barlow was Flair’s fifth wife.

He was previously married to Leslie Goodman, Elizabeth Harrell, Tiffany VanDemark and Jaqueline Beems, according to TMZ Sports. He has four children — two with Goodman and two with Harrell.

Flair has been in and out of wrestling for the last few years. His so-called "Last Match" took place in 2022 — a tag-team match with his son-in-law, the wrestler known as Andrade, against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. He later revealed he passed out twice during the match.

Flair made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2023 and was a brief part of Sting’s final professional match at AEW Revolution where Sting and Darby Allin took on the Young Bucks.

He reportedly parted ways with AEW in July.