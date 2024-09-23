Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pro Wrestling

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair, 75, splits from 5th wife

Ric Flair has four kids with two different women

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Ric Flair: Ignore the haters Video

Ric Flair: Ignore the haters

Pro wrestling icon 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair reveals what Americans should look for in a leader, why he avoids talking about politics, and how to deal with hate on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair announced Monday he and his wife Wendy Barlow have split up after six years of marriage.

Flair gave the update in a statement posted to his Instagram.

"Wendy and I enjoyed 13 great years. As with every couple, we have experienced our ups and downs. I think it’s important for everyone to know right now that we have decided to part ways respectfully," Flair’s statement read.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ric Flair and his then-wife

Jun 11, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Professional wrestler Ric Flair before game four of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

"I’ll never be able to thank her enough for standing by my side through my terrible health crisis in 2017. She never left my side! And for that I will always be grateful. We are working on different projects at the current time & it becomes difficult with my schedule & her schedule to make this work.

"I wish her the best of luck with her projects, and I know that she supports mine."

Flair, 75, married Barlow in September 2018. He announced the two had briefly separated in January 2022 before eventually getting back together. Barlow was Flair’s fifth wife.

Ric Flair shouts

Ric Flair exclaims his trademark ‘WOOO’ at his Last Match press conference at the Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Abbey Cutrer / The Tennessean -USA TODAY NETWORK)

WWE STAR DOMINIK MYSTERIO EMBRACES HEEL CHARACTER, VISCERAL BOOS: 'I'M A PIECE OF S---'

He was previously married to Leslie Goodman, Elizabeth Harrell, Tiffany VanDemark and Jaqueline Beems, according to TMZ Sports. He has four children — two with Goodman and two with Harrell.

Flair has been in and out of wrestling for the last few years. His so-called "Last Match" took place in 2022 — a tag-team match with his son-in-law, the wrestler known as Andrade, against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. He later revealed he passed out twice during the match.

Flair made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2023 and was a brief part of Sting’s final professional match at AEW Revolution where Sting and Darby Allin took on the Young Bucks.

Ric Flair in 2017

Former wrestling WCW and WWE wrestler Ric Flair warms up before throwing out the first pitch at Marlins Park prior to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He reportedly parted ways with AEW in July. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.