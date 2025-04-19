Paul Heyman turns on CM Punk and Roman Reigns to deliver Seth Rollins win in epic WrestleMania 41 match

WrestleMania can prove a once-in-a-lifetime type of moment for fans of all kinds.

At the beginning of WrestleMania 41 Night1’s main event, that’s what fans who packed Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas got to see. CM Punk entered the ring as a WrestleMania main-eventer for the first time in his career with Paul Heyman by his side. He came out to an ovation unlike anyone heard the entire night. Adding to the moment, Living Colour playing "Cult of Personality" live.

The moment immediately became immensely bigger and betrayal was certainly in the air.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Punk, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns lined the ring in what instantly turned into a slobber knocker among aged-old rivals that don’t particularly like each other. The action quickly spilled to the outside and weapons were in use.

It’s what the moment called for. Punk suplexed Rollins onto a trash can after hitting "The Visionary" with a couple of chair shots. Punk took control of the match while Reigns bided his time. As the two competitors came back toward the ring, Reigns jumped over the barricaded and clobbered both men.

The battle continued in the ring with each wrestler trying to get a leg up on the other. A power slam here, elbow drop there and the pace slowed down tremendously. Punk had the advantage. Rollins got caught trying to go for a superplex and Punk and Reigns worked together to pay homage to the Legion of Doom.

JEY USO MAKES GUNTHER TAP OUT TO WIN WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP AT WRESTLEMANIA 41

"This is awesome," chants rang out through the building.

Just when it seemed like Rollins was out of it, he regained composure and hit Punk and Reigns with a frog splash and attempted a pin. The momentum shifted quickly back toward Rollins. He hit both Punk and Reigns with buckle bombs and received a giant cheer from the crowd.

It could have been anyone’s game with three of the best superstars the WWE has to offer taking part in one of the biggest matches of the year.

Rollins caught Reigns on the spear and hit a pedigree, following up with a stomp. The fans counted one, two, but Reigns kicked out before the three count.

Reigns got his chance hitting Rollins with a spear but got caught up in Punk’s GTS. Punk went for the cover and, again, Reigns kicked out.

Rollins seemingly had a plan – team with Reigns to take out Punk – just like the old days. Reigns appeared hesitant at first but then got locked in. Instead, he uppercut Rollins and powerbombed Punk through the thick announce table. He turned to Rollins and did it to him too

Reigns threw Rollins back into the ring for the pin – one, two, nope! Rollins kicked out.

Reigns tried to get Punk to tap out but to no avail. Heyman looked on as if he were getting tortured.

THE NEW DAY RETURNS TO TOP OF WWE TAG TEAM DIVISION WITH WIN OVER WAR RAIDERS AT WRESTLEMANIA 41

Rollins stepped in and put Punk into a sharpshooter. Reigns came back and put Rollins in a guillotine. Rollins tried to reverse into a pin but Reigns countered back.

Punk got some energy back and hit Rollins with a GTS. Still, no pin.

In a last gasp, each man hit their finishing maneuvers and then laid out to catch their breaths. An epic war was coming to an end.

Heyman was seen picking up a chair — who would he give it to? What was going through his mind? He looked at Reigns and gave it to Punk. But as Punk stumbled over, Heyman hit Punk with a low blow. He presented the chair to Reigns who took out his emotions on Punk. Heyman pointed to Rollins.

But Heyman low-blowed Reigns turning on both of his friends. It was always Rollins.

Heyman watched as Rollins stared down Reigns — another chair shot to the back. And then a stomp.

Rollins pinned Reigns and was declared the winner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reigns and Punk looked on in disbelief. What happened? Why? Only Rollins and Heyman know.