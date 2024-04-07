WrestleMania 40: Bayley digs deep to win WWE Women's Championship against Iyo Sky

Bayley had the odds stacked against her for weeks. Her former stablemates in Damage CTRL were on her back since she became the No. 1 contender for the WWE Women’s Championship.

In a 1-on-1 match with Iyo Sky, Bayley was able to expel some of the demons that had been plaguing her. She battled through a tweaked knee and was able to defeat Sky to win the championship at WrestleMania 40.

It’s the third time she won the SmackDown title and the fourth women’s championship reign of her career.

To get to this point, Bayley had to win the Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at a women’s title. After her Damage CTRL partners turned on her, she took aim at Iyo Sky and her WWE Women’s Championship. A title Sky won with the Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam.

Bayley started her attack on Sky. She got the champion out on the side of the ring and dove through the ropes to hit Sky. She appeared to hurt her knee on the dive and Sky caught it.

Sky avoided a dropkick near the ring post and started to work on Bayley’s legs.

The match moved to the outside. Sky tried to go off a barrier, but Bayley caught her and slammed onto the ground. Bayley continued the attack back inside the ring. A sideslam and pin nearly drew the fall, but Sky kicked out.

Sky came back to perform a wild aerial assault outside the ring. She went from the top rope and moonsaulted onto Bayley. She then hit a top-rope missile dropkick.

The two competitors were most even through the match. They knew what each other could bring to the table. They had each other scouted and each of them needed to dig deep.

One more moonsault attempt failed for Sky. Bayley got her knees up to counter. With the fans in Philly, Bayley tried to hit an elbow drop on Sky, who caught her with a crossface. But Bayley dug deep, injured knee and all.

Sky hit another moonsault and tried to pin Bayley. She kicked out.

The pace of the match sped up. Bayley hit Sky with a back suplex and hit a big elbow drop. Bayley then hit the Roseplant.

Bayley covered Sky for the 1-2-3. She did it.