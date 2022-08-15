World Series champ says he'd hit Fernando Tatis Jr 'every single time' following PED suspension

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jonathan Papelbon, a former six-time All-Star closer and 2007 World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox, had a fiery response to the Fernando Tatis Jr. suspension.

Tatis, who was about to return to the San Diego Padres after being on the injury list the entire season, received an 80-game suspension for a positive drug test. Tatis said he "inadvertently" took medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol.

Papelbon appeared on WEEI Radio’s "Bradford Sho" podcast and said he was not buying the excuse.

"This whole Tatis stuff, man, it almost enrages me," Papelbon said. "I worked my a-- off so long and so hard and did it the right way. For me, to see something like that, it hurts me so bad.

"I’ll tell you right now – if I was pitching, every single time I face that dude I’m drilling him. I don’t care if I’m bringing in a run and losing the game."

Papelbon admitted there would be a few guys who he would throw a brushback pitch toward.

"Yeah. Manny Machado. Sammy Sosa. I can go on and on. The thing is, it’s a mutual respect from the players and all that’s gone. I feel like that’s what’s missing from the game. It’s one of those things now, where look, if you’re not protecting your team, it’s like, do you want to give into the bully on the block and keep getting you’re a-- kicked every day or are you going to punch back?"

Clostebol can be used for ophthalmological and dermatological use, but it is also banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Olympic gold medalist cross-country skier Therese Johaug was suspended in 2016 after testing positive for the drug.

Tatis faced criticism in his own locker room for it.

"Very disappointed," Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger said. "It’s the second time we’ve been disappointed with him. You hope he grows up and learns from this and learns that it’s about more than just him right now."

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.