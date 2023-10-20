10 memorable postseason moments in World Series history

What does it take for a World Series game to go down in history as one of the best of all time? An epic comeback by the underdog? A broken record? A nail-biting back and forth battle?

Since 1903, the MLB season has concluded with a highly anticipated showdown between two teams. Out of all the games that have been played, some have stood out more than others and remain topics of discussion among baseball fans everywhere.

Below is a look back at 10 historic MLB World Series games in the order they were played.

1. 1932, Game 3, New York Yankees vs Chicago Cubs

During game 3 in the 1932 World Series, Babe Ruth pointed to center field without reason. He proceeded by cracking a ball to the exact spot he pointed out.

The Yankees went on to win 7-5, and swept the Cubs in the series.

2. 1956, Game 5, New York Yankees vs Brooklyn Dodgers

During Game 5 of the 1956 World Series, Yankees pitcher Don Larson pitched a perfect game. The series required a seventh game, which ultimately ended in a Yankees win overall.

3. 1960, Game 7, Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees

The final game of the 1960 World Series included a walk-off home run.

Bill Mazeroski, second basemen for the Pirates, awarded the franchise its first World Series championship since 1925.

4. 1975, Game 7, Cincinnati Reds vs Boston Red Sox

Game 7 of the World Series in 1975 leaned by way of the Red Sox for most of the game. Heading into the sixth inning, the Red Sox held a 3-0 lead against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati quickly closed the gap. Joe Morgan swung on a pitch with two outs, cracked a single and led Ken Griffey in for a 4-3 win against the Reds in a nail-biting ninth inning.

5. 1977, Game 6, New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers

The sixth game of the World Series in 1977 was record-breaking. Reggie Jackson, outfielder for the New York Yankees, clocked three home runs during this game, making him the first player since Ruth to conquer the feat at the time.

6. 1985, Game 7, Kansas City Royals vs St. Louis Cardinals

During the 1985 World Series, the Royals were down three games to one, but unforgettably came back and swept the best of seven.

During the final game of the series, the Royals demolished the St. Louis Cardinals 11-0 in the final game.

7. 1986, Game 6, New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox

In the 10-inning sixth game of the World Series in 1986, the Red Sox were just about to take home the championship when the Mets scored three times in the bottom of the 10th inning and defeated the Sox 6-5.

The series went onto the seventh game, and the Mets came out victorious with a final score of 8-5.

8. 1988, Game 1, Los Angeles Dodgers vs Oakland A's

One moment during the first game of the 1988 World Series would be remembered for years to come. Kirk Gibson, outfielder for the Dodgers, was struggling with injuries to both of his legs.

Gibson entered the game at the bottom of the ninth with two outs. During his first at bat of the game, the right-fielder memorably hit a game-winning walk-off two-run homer against the A's closing pitcher.

Gibson made his way around the bases as screaming fans surrounded him and the Dodgers waited at home plate to celebrate the win.

9. 1993, Game 4, Toronto Blue Jays vs Philadelphia Phillies

This game wasn't remembered for the strong level of play, but rather the sloppiness and ending. After the first inning, the Phillies were up 4-3 and after seven innings, they led 14-9.

During the eighth inning, the Blue Jays scored six runs, ending the game in a 15-14 victory over the Phillies.

10. 2001, Game 4, Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Yankees

Yankees star player Derek Jeter obtained the name "Mr. November" during game 4 of the 2001 World Series.

Just after midnight on Nov. 1, Jeter hit a home run into left field and led the Yankees to a victory. This memorable hit awarded him the long-remembered nickname.