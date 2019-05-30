World Series champion rescued after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico: report

World Series champion Angel Pagan was reportedly rescued from the waters off Puerto Rico after bad weather caused his boat to capsize.

Pagan, former minor league pitcher Orlando Roman and another teenager were boating 30 miles from San Juan when bad weather struck and a 15-foot wave caused the boat to flip over, Telemundo reported Tuesday.

The three men signaled for help and Puerto Rican emergency crews rushed to the scene, according to the station. Roman reportedly injured his head while Pagan and the other teen were unscathed.

Pagan hasn’t played in the majors since 2016.

He spent five years with the San Francisco Giants, helping the team to a World Series title in 2012, and played four years with the New York Mets and two with the Chicago Cubs.

Pagan said in 2017 he wasn’t officially retired, but contended he hadn't received a high enough contract to make a return to baseball attractive. He remains unsigned.

Over the course of his 11-year career, he hit .280 with a .738 OPS, 64 home runs and 176 stolen bases. He led the majors in triples with 15 in 2012.