Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson gets hit in head by Kansas City Royals pitcher as rivalry grows

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson got the last laugh against the Kansas City Royals – once again – after getting hit in the head by a pitch during a game.

Anderson took one on the top of the batting helmet during an at-bat against Royals pitcher Glenn Sparkman in the second inning. Sparkman was quickly ejected from the game, with the White Sox leading 2-1. Anderson didn’t react to Sparkman, instead just trotting to first base.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX'S TIM ANDERSON VOWS TO KEEP DOING BAT FLIPS: 'IT'S ALL FUN STUFF'

While the White Sox ended up blowing a huge lead to the Royals, Anderson came up in the bottom of the eighth inning and doubled to left field, scoring James McCann. The hit proved to be the game-winning run and the headaches Anderson causes the Royals continued.

“I don’t like the Royals. I don’t like them,” Anderson said after the game. “It’s going to be forever beef from me. But we’re going to try to whoop them every time we play them.”

TIM ANDERSON'S HOME RUN AND BAT FLIP LEAD TO KERFUFFLE BETWEEN WHITE SOX, ROYALS

Unlike the previous meeting between the White Sox and Royals where Anderson was plunked for excessively celebrating a home run, Anderson said he knew Sparkman’s pitch was a mistake.

“I knew it was an accident,” Anderson said. “I saw it on his face. He was looking scared. It was a changeup that got away from him. It was just a tough moment for me, but I was able to control myself and stay in the game.”

The bad blood between Anderson and the Royals goes back to April 2018 where Anderson hit a home run and appeared to fire off an expletive to get his team going. One year later, Anderson hit a game-winning home run, threw his bat and appeared to tick off the Royals again.

The following game, Anderson was hit by a pitch, causing benches to clear.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He previously told ESPN Radio he’s still going to have fun and flip his bat when he wants.

“I like to go out and play with a lot of passion because that's fun and I think that draws attention to the fans and the kids,” he said. “You know the kids love it. I'm on deck now, I get from the fans, 'Hey, do the bat flip.' So, it's cool stuff, and it's all fun stuff. It's nothing to disrespect anybody, but I think it's a part of the game or it should be.”