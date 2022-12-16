Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
World Cup 2022: What to know about the Croatia-Morocco third-place game

Croatia tried to make its second straight final, while Morocco is the first African nation to get this far

Ryan Morik
Ryan Morik
Croatia and Morocco entered the semifinals as huge underdogs against Argentina and France, respectively. They gave it a run, but their World Cup Cinderella stories were cut short earlier this week.

But being in the final four is nothing to scoff at, and although the ultimate goal won't be accomplished, a bronze medal isn't a bad consolation prize.

Croatia and Morocco will battle for third place on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, six miles from Doha.

Here's what you need to know about the match:

People gather around the official countdown clock showing remaining time until the kickoff of the World Cup 2022, in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 11, 2022.

People gather around the official countdown clock showing remaining time until the kickoff of the World Cup 2022, in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

How Croatia got here

Croatia lost to France in the 2018 final, and ironically enough, its first match of this year's World Cup was against Morocco in Group F play. Morocco won the group with seven points, while Croatia finished with five. The played to a 0-0 draw Nov. 23.

Four days later, Croatia demolished Canada, 4-1, and in its final game of group play, it played to another 0-0 tie, this time against Belgium. That was enough to get Croatia into the knockout stage and eliminated Belgium, which entered the tournament as the second-ranked team in the world.

Croatia faced Japan in the round of 16, and after they played to a 1-1 draw through extra time, they took home a victory in PKs. Oh, and they did the same thing against Brazil in the quarterfinals. However, they lost to Argentina, 3-0, in the semifinals Tuesday.

Croatian players celebrate with goalkeeper Dominik Livaković after he saves three penalty shots in a shootout during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium Dec. 5, 2022, in Al Wakrah, Qatar. 

Croatian players celebrate with goalkeeper Dominik Livaković after he saves three penalty shots in a shootout during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium Dec. 5, 2022, in Al Wakrah, Qatar.  (Visionhaus/Getty Images)

LIONEL MESSI LEADS ARGENTINA TO WORLD CUP FINAL IN DOMINANT WIN OVER CROATIA

How Morocco got here

We discussed their first match above. After that draw, Morocco puled off a miraculous 2-0 upset against Belgium and then defeated Canada, 2-1, to win the group.

In the round of 16, Morocco faced Spain, and the game was scoreless after 120 minutes. But Morocco blanked Spain, 3-0, in penalty kicks to move on. In the quarterfinals, Morocco faced Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal  as huge underdogs. But one goal in the first half was all that was needed for Morocco to become the first African nation to reach the World Cup semifinals. It's magic carpet ride ended Wednesday in a 2-0 loss to France.

Morocco's players celebrate after the penalty shootout at a World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Spain at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Dec. 6, 2022. 

Morocco's players celebrate after the penalty shootout at a World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Spain at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Dec. 6, 2022.  (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Who are Croatia’s players to know?

Bruno Petković tied the match against Brazil in the 117th minute as Croatia won 4-2 in penalties.

Who are Morocco's players to know?

Youssef En-Nesyri scored Morocco's lone goal against Portugal, and his two goals are the most on the team in the tournament.

Where to watch

Right here.

