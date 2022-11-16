World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Morocco

Morocco is entering its second consecutive World Cup but only its second since 1998 and sixth appearance in the global tournament overall.

Morocco hasn’t won a game in the tournament since 1998 and only have their other win in 1986. In 1986, Morocco made it to the Round of 16. That’s the furthest they’ve been in their history.

Morocco finished in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 and picked up seven wins in eight matches during World Cup qualifiers. Could they provide some upsets in Group F?

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Morocco’s World Cup roster?

GK Bono

GK Munir El Kajoui

GK Ahmed Tagnaouti

MF Sofyan Amrabat

MF Selim Amallah

MF Bilal El Khannous

MF Yahya Jabrane

MF Azzedine Ounahi

MF Abdelhamid Sabiri

D Nayef Aguerd

D Yahi Attiyat Allah

D Badr Benoun

D Achraf Dari

D Jaward El Yamiq

D Achraf Hakimi

D Noussair Mazraoiui

D Romain Saiss

F Zakaria Aboukhlal

F Sofiane Boufal

F Ilias Chair

F Walid Cheddira

F Youssef En-Nesyri

F Abde Ezzalzouli

F Abderrazak Hamdallah

F Amine Harit

F Hakim Ziyech

Who does Morocco play in the World Cup?

Morocco is in Group F in the World Cup. They play Croatia on Nov. 23, Belgium on Nov. 27 and Canada on Dec. 1.