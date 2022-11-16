Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Morocco

Morocco is in Group F with Croatia, Belgium and Canada

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Morocco is entering its second consecutive World Cup but only its second since 1998 and sixth appearance in the global tournament overall.

Morocco hasn’t won a game in the tournament since 1998 and only have their other win in 1986. In 1986, Morocco made it to the Round of 16. That’s the furthest they’ve been in their history.

Morocco finished in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 and picked up seven wins in eight matches during World Cup qualifiers. Could they provide some upsets in Group F?

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Yassine Bounou "Bono" of Morocco warms up during an international friendly match against Paraguay at Benito Villamarin Stadium on Sept. 27, 2022, in Seville, Spain.

Yassine Bounou "Bono" of Morocco warms up during an international friendly match against Paraguay at Benito Villamarin Stadium on Sept. 27, 2022, in Seville, Spain. (Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images)

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Morocco’s World Cup roster?

  • GK Bono
  • GK Munir El Kajoui
  • GK Ahmed Tagnaouti
  • MF Sofyan Amrabat
  • MF Selim Amallah
  • MF Bilal El Khannous
  • MF Yahya Jabrane
  • MF Azzedine Ounahi
  • MF Abdelhamid Sabiri
  • D Nayef Aguerd
  • D Yahi Attiyat Allah
  • D Badr Benoun
  • D Achraf Dari
  • D Jaward El Yamiq
  • D Achraf Hakimi
  • D Noussair Mazraoiui
  • D Romain Saiss
  • F Zakaria Aboukhlal
  • F Sofiane Boufal
  • F Ilias Chair
  • F Walid Cheddira
  • F Youssef En-Nesyri
  • F Abde Ezzalzouli
  • F Abderrazak Hamdallah
  • F Amine Harit
  • F Hakim Ziyech

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Who does Morocco play in the World Cup?

Morocco is in Group F in the World Cup. They play Croatia on Nov. 23, Belgium on Nov. 27 and Canada on Dec. 1.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.