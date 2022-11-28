Expand / Collapse search
World Cup 2022: South Korea coach Paulo Bento screams at ref over match ending

Ghana won the match 3-2

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
South Korea coach Paulo Bento received a red card for an outburst toward World Cup referee Anthony Taylor on Monday following the squad’s 3-2 loss to Ghana.

The match got 10 minutes of stoppage time and an abundance of chances for South Korea to score the equalizer, but they could not break through. Toward the end of the stoppage-time period is when Bento appeared to have an issue with the official.

Referee Anthony Taylor shows the red card to South Korea's head coach Paulo Bento after the World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

Referee Anthony Taylor shows the red card to South Korea's head coach Paulo Bento after the World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

South Korea’s last-ditch effort from outside the box appeared to carom off a Ghana player and out of bounds over the end line. Instead of awarding a corner kick, Taylor called the match over. South Korean players immediately began to address Taylor while Bento charged over and got into his face.

The red card meant Bento will miss South Korea’s final match of the World Cup against Portugal. Assistant coach Sergio Costa said he did not hear anything "inappropriate" come from Bento toward Taylor.

Costa added, "The result at the end was totally unfair."

South Korea's head coach Paulo Bento comforts South Korea's Son Heung-min after the World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

South Korea's head coach Paulo Bento comforts South Korea's Son Heung-min after the World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Mohammed Kudus appeared to be the difference-maker. Kudus gave Ghana the lead in the 68th minute of the match after South Korea had put two quick goals on the board to tie the match. He had two goals.

South Korea gave a last-gasp effort in the second half, tying the match at one point. However, it was Kudus who put the go-ahead goal into the back of the net.

Referee Anthony Taylor, left, listens to South Korea's head coach Paulo Bento, right, after the World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. 

Referee Anthony Taylor, left, listens to South Korea's head coach Paulo Bento, right, after the World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.  (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Ghana was facing elimination with a loss against South Korea but came through with an upset. According to the FIFA rankings before the tournament, Ghana was ranked 61st and South Korea was ranked 28th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

