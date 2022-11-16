Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Ghana

Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Ghana is only making its fourth World Cup appearance in the country’s history and is back in the tournament after missing out in 2018.

Ghana’s best finish came in 2010 when it made the quarterfinals with a 1-1-1 finish in Group C and an upset win against the United States. Ghana will look to replicate and perform better in this year’s tournament.

The squad was 4-3-1 in eight World Cup qualifying matches but failed to make it out of the group stage in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Andre Ayew of Ghana in action during the international friendly match between Brazil and Ghana at Stade Oceane on September 23, 2022, in Le Havre, France.

Andre Ayew of Ghana in action during the international friendly match between Brazil and Ghana at Stade Oceane on September 23, 2022, in Le Havre, France. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Who is on Ghana’s World Cup roster?

  • GK Lawrence Ati
  • GK Danland Ibrahim
  • GK Manaf Nurudeen
  • MF Andre Ayew
  • MF Mohammed Kudus
  • MF Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
  • MF Elisha Owusu
  • MF Thomas Partey
  • MF Salis Abdul Samed
  • D Joseph Aidoo
  • D Daniel Amartey
  • D Baba Rahman
  • D Alexander Dijku
  • D Tariq Lamptey
  • D Gideon Mensah
  • D Denis Odoi
  • D Mohammed Salisu
  • D Alidu Seidu
  • F Daniel Afriyie
  • F Jordan Ayew
  • F Osman Bukari
  • F Issahaku Abdul Fatawu
  • F Antoine Semenyo
  • F Kamal Sowah
  • F Kamaldeen Sulemana
  • F Inaki Williams

Whom does Ghana play in the World Cup?

Ghana is in Group H in the World Cup and will play Portugal on Nov. 24, South Korea on Nov. 28 and Uruguay on Dec. 2.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.