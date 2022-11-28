World Cup 2022: Canelo Álvarez threatens Lionel Messi over allegedly disrespecting Mexico jersey

Argentina’s celebration after defeating Mexico in their World Cup match on Saturday did not sit well with superstar boxer Canelo Álvarez.

Álvarez, who is from Guadalajara, Mexico, appeared to take issue with Lionel Messi specifically after Argentina won the match 2-0 to save them from the potential embarrassment of missing the knockout stage in the World Cup.

In one of the videos of the locker room celebration, Messi appeared to lightly kick a Mexico jersey that was crumpled on the floor.

Álvarez accused Messi of disrespecting his country, tweeting the Argentinian was "cleaning the floor" with a Mexican shirt.

He added, "He better ask God not to run into me."

Sergio Agüero, who played with Messi on Argentina, tried to simmer things down.

"Mr. Canelo, don’t look for excuses or problems, surely you don’t know about football and what happens in a locker room," he wrote. "The shirts are always on the floor after games have finished due to sweat and then if you look properly, he makes the movement to remove his boot and accidentally hits it."

Former Spain player Cesc Fabregas also defended Messi, saying it is normal for players to leave shirts on the floor so they could be washed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.