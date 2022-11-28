Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Canelo Álvarez threatens Lionel Messi over allegedly disrespecting Mexico jersey

Canelo Álvarez has widely considered to be the best pound-for-pound boxer

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Argentina’s celebration after defeating Mexico in their World Cup match on Saturday did not sit well with superstar boxer Canelo Álvarez.

Álvarez, who is from Guadalajara, Mexico, appeared to take issue with Lionel Messi specifically after Argentina won the match 2-0 to save them from the potential embarrassment of missing the knockout stage in the World Cup.

Canelo Alvarez poses with his championship belts after his unanimous decision victory against Gennadiy Golovkin, in a super middleweight title bout  at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Canelo Alvarez poses with his championship belts after his unanimous decision victory against Gennadiy Golovkin, in a super middleweight title bout  at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In one of the videos of the locker room celebration, Messi appeared to lightly kick a Mexico jersey that was crumpled on the floor.

Álvarez accused Messi of disrespecting his country, tweeting the Argentinian was "cleaning the floor" with a Mexican shirt.

He added, "He better ask God not to run into me."

Sergio Agüero, who played with Messi on Argentina, tried to simmer things down.

"Mr. Canelo, don’t look for excuses or problems, surely you don’t know about football and what happens in a locker room," he wrote. "The shirts are always on the floor after games have finished due to sweat and then if you look properly, he makes the movement to remove his boot and accidentally hits it."

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. 

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.  (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

Former Spain player Cesc Fabregas also defended Messi, saying it is normal for players to leave shirts on the floor so they could be washed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

