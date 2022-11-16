World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about South Korea

South Korea hasn’t gotten out of the group stage of the World Cup since 2010, but the group they’re in this year could yield them the knockout round.

South Korea has Ghana, Portugal and Uruguay on their docket, and one of the best players in the country’s history is ready to lead the nation to, at the very least, the knockout stage.

Son Heung-Min has starred at Tottenham in the Premier League. He suffered a facial injury against Marseille in the Champions League, but while there’s no exact return date, his appearance at training ahead of the first matchup should be a positive sign. Son had seven goals in World Cup qualifiers and two in the 2018 World Cup.

Who is on South Korea’s World Cup roster?

GK Kim Seung-Gyu

GK Jo Hyeon-Woo

GK Song Bum-Keun

MF Jung Woo-Young

MF Son Jun-Ho

MF Paik-Seung-Ho

MF Hwang In-Beom

MF Lee Jae-Sung

MF Kwon Chang-Hoon

MF Jeong Woo-Yeong

MF Lee Kang-In

MF Son Heung-Min

MF Hwang Hee-Chan

MF Na Sang-Ho

MF Song Min-Kyu

D Kim Min-Jae

D Kwon Kyung-Won

D Cho Yu-Min

D Kim Moon-Hwan

D Yoon Jong-Gyu

D Kim Tae-Hwan

D Kim Jin-Su

D Hong Chul

F Hwang Ui-Jo

F Cho Gue-Sung

Who does South Korea play in the World Cup?

South Korea is in Group H in the World Cup. They play Uruguay on Nov. 24, Ghana on Nov. 28 and Portugal on Dec. 2.