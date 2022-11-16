Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about South Korea

South Korea is in Group H with Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
South Korea hasn’t gotten out of the group stage of the World Cup since 2010, but the group they’re in this year could yield them the knockout round.

South Korea has Ghana, Portugal and Uruguay on their docket, and one of the best players in the country’s history is ready to lead the nation to, at the very least, the knockout stage.

Son Heung-Min has starred at Tottenham in the Premier League. He suffered a facial injury against Marseille in the Champions League, but while there’s no exact return date, his appearance at training ahead of the first matchup should be a positive sign. Son had seven goals in World Cup qualifiers and two in the 2018 World Cup.

Son Heung-Min of South Korea poses during the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 portrait session on Nov. 16, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

Son Heung-Min of South Korea poses during the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 portrait session on Nov. 16, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. (Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Who is on South Korea’s World Cup roster?

  • GK Kim Seung-Gyu
  • GK Jo Hyeon-Woo
  • GK Song Bum-Keun
  • MF Jung Woo-Young
  • MF Son Jun-Ho
  • MF Paik-Seung-Ho
  • MF Hwang In-Beom
  • MF Lee Jae-Sung
  • MF Kwon Chang-Hoon
  • MF Jeong Woo-Yeong
  • MF Lee Kang-In
  • MF Son Heung-Min
  • MF Hwang Hee-Chan
  • MF Na Sang-Ho
  • MF Song Min-Kyu
  • D Kim Min-Jae
  • D Kwon Kyung-Won
  • D Cho Yu-Min
  • D Kim Moon-Hwan
  • D Yoon Jong-Gyu
  • D Kim Tae-Hwan
  • D Kim Jin-Su
  • D Hong Chul
  • F Hwang Ui-Jo
  • F Cho Gue-Sung

Who does South Korea play in the World Cup?

South Korea is in Group H in the World Cup. They play Uruguay on Nov. 24, Ghana on Nov. 28 and Portugal on Dec. 2.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.