The World Cup
Published

France's Kylian Mbappe deliberately hiding Budweiser logo in 'Man of the Match' photos: report

Mbappe has also not been a part of press conferences, to which France is paying fines

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

France’s superstar forward Kylian Mbappe has been hiding Budweiser’s name during his "Man of the Match" photos as he doesn’t want to promote alcohol use at the World Cup in Qatar.

Even worse, France is paying fines that are coming to them because of Mbappe not speaking at a single press conference in Qatar. The fear is that Mbappe will be asked questions about his future with Paris Saint-Germain as it was reported prior to the World Cup that he wanted to leave France’s top team. 

Usually, the "Man of the Match" speaks to the media after winning the award. But since winning it twice as France continues to play well in Qatar, Mbappe hasn’t spoken. 

Kylian Mbappe of France poses with the Budweiser Player of the Match Trophy following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between France and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Kylian Mbappe of France poses with the Budweiser Player of the Match Trophy following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between France and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

He’s also been seen turning around the award as to not showcase the Budweiser logo, and according to L’Equipe, he’s doing so on purpose. 

Mbappe has made it a point in his image rights policy not to promote alcohol, junk food or sports betting. He’s a role model to many kids around the world and wants to make sure his image fits the bill. 

Others, though, like Wales’ Gareth Bale and England’s Marcus Rashford, have shown the logo in their photos.

Either way, the outside noise and perception of Mbappe at the World Cup hasn’t hurt his game one bit for France. Through four matches, Mbappe is the Golden Boot leader as he owns the most World Cup goals with five after scoring twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland to advance to the quarterfinals. 

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates scoring the 3rd goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between France and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates scoring the 3rd goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between France and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Budweiser also hasn’t had the best relationship with Qatar as the World Cup’s sponsor. Sportsmail reported the beer giant is seeking $47 million from FIFA after they walked back their decision to allow the sale of beer in Qatar despite the country’s stance to outlaw alcohol. 

Budweiser sent thousands of beer cans for the World Cup, but they now sit inside a warehouse. 

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Australia during the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Australia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. 

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Australia during the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Australia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.  (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Mbappe, though, is entirely focused on France’s next match against England in the quarterfinals on Saturday. 

