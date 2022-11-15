Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Everything thing you need to know about Iran

Iran is in Group B with England, Wales and the US

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Iran enters the World Cup under a shroud of controversy.

The Islamist regime has been urged to release thousands of peaceful protesters while human rights groups warn of mass killings to quell anti-hijab protests. Sepp Blatter, the former FIFA president, said he believed the country should be banned from participating in the World Cup.

Regardless of the pressure on the nation, Iran is making its sixth World Cup appearance. Iran appeared in the 2018 World Cup and won a match but failed to make it out of the group stage. The team won 14 matches in World Cup qualifying behind 10 goals from Sardar Azmoun.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Karim Ansarifard and Mehdi Taremi, of IR Iran, pose during the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 portrait session on Nov. 15, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Karim Ansarifard and Mehdi Taremi, of IR Iran, pose during the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 portrait session on Nov. 15, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Dan Mullan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Who is on Iran’s World Cup roster?

  • GK Alireza Beiranvand
  • GK Amir Abedzadeh
  • GK Hossein Hosseini
  • GK Payam Niazmand
  • MF Ahmad Noorollahi
  • MF Saman Ghoddos
  • MF Vahid Amiri
  • MF Saeid Ezatolahi
  • MF Alireza Jahanbakhsh
  • MF Lehdi Torabi
  • MF Ali Gholizadeh
  • MF Ali Karimi
  • D Ehsan Hajsafi
  • D Morteza Pouraliganji
  • D Ramin REzaeian
  • D Milad Mohammadi
  • D Hossein Kanani
  • D Shojae Khalilzadeh
  • D Sadegh Mharrami
  • D Rouzbeh Cheshmi
  • D Majid Hosseini
  • D Abolfazl Jalali
  • F Karim Ansarifard
  • F Sardar Azmoun
  • F Mehdi Taremi

Who does Iran play in the World Cup?

Iran is in Group B in the World Cup. They play England on Nov. 21, Wales on Nov. 25 and the U.S. on Nov. 29.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.