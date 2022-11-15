World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about England

England is always among the squads who are favored to win the World Cup, and the 2022 tournament set to take place in Qatar is no different.

England finished as runners-up in the final of the UEFA Euro last year behind four goals from Harry Kane and won eight of their 10 World Cup qualifying matches. The squad is as ready as they will ever be for their pursuit of their first championship since 1966.

The Three Lions finished in fourth place in 2018 and failed leave the group stage in 2014. Will this year be the year England finally breaks through? Their group is not exactly the easiest and getting past the U.S. in one of the most intriguing World Cup matches of all-time is set to break viewing records.

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on England’s World Cup roster?

GK Jordan Pickford

GK Aaron Ramsdale

GK Nick Pope

MF Declan Rice

MF Jude Bellingham

MF Kalvin Phillips

MF Jordan Henderson

MF Conor Gallagher

MF Mason Mount

D Kieran Trippier

D Trent Alexander-Arnold

D Kyle Walker

D Ben White

D Harry Maguire

D John Stones

D Eric Dier

D Conor Coady

D Luke Shaw

F Harry Kane

F Callum Wilson

F Marcus Rashford

F Raheem Sterling

F Bukayo Saka

F Phil Foden

F Jack Grealish

F James Maddison

Who does England play in the World Cup?

England is in Group B in the World Cup. They play Iran on Nov. 21, the U.S. on Nov. 25 and Wales on Nov. 29.