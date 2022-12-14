Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NHL
Published

Woman left All-Trans hockey game with a concussion after being body slammed by biological male

The NHL did not share the outcome of the tournament

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Trans-women competing in female sports ruins the ‘integrity’ of the game: Madison Kenyon Video

Trans-women competing in female sports ruins the ‘integrity’ of the game: Madison Kenyon

Idaho State track athlete Madison Kenyon and her attorney Christiana Kiefer joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss how transgender athletes are impacting college sports. 

A biological woman suffered a concussion after being pushed to the ground by a biological male during a National Hockey League-sponsored All-Trans Draft Tournament in Wisconsin.

The injury comes after the NHL posted a tweet last month in support of transgender people following its announcement to support the Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin, which was the first tournament featuring only "transgender and nonbinary players."

"Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary identity is real," the league wrote in a Nov. 22 Twitter thread. The tournament took place just days before the post.

The NHL, however, did not share the outcome of the tournament and media outlets such as Vice that sent crews to cover the contest also failed to report on the outcome, reporter Jonathan Kay wrote for Quillette.

DRAYMOND GREEN GETS FAN EJECTED AS WARRIORS-BUCKS GAME GETS TESTY

A biological woman suffered a concussion after being pushed to the ground by a biological man during a National Hockey League-sponsored All-Trans Draft Tournament in Wisconsin.

A biological woman suffered a concussion after being pushed to the ground by a biological man during a National Hockey League-sponsored All-Trans Draft Tournament in Wisconsin. (AP)

According to Kay, the lack of coverage regarding how the tournament played out was due to the clear physical advantage the biological men had over the biological women.

NHL LEGEND, 50, SUITS UP FOR CZECH TEAM AFTER ILLNESS KNOCKS OUT HUGE CHUNK OF ROSTER

The injury comes after the NHL posted a tweet last month in support of transgender people following its announcement to support the Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin.

The injury comes after the NHL posted a tweet last month in support of transgender people following its announcement to support the Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin. (A2012)

At one point during the event, a biological male who identifies as a woman pushed another player, a biological female who identifies as a man. The athlete was shoved head-first into the boards.

"Get a stretcher! Get a medic!" players shouted as they surrounded the injured. 

The event was the first tournament featuring only "transgender and nonbinary players."

The event was the first tournament featuring only "transgender and nonbinary players." (Getty)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The player, who suffered a concussion, was not taken off the ice on a stretcher for more than 17 minutes.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings