Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golden State Warriors
Published

Draymond Green gets fan ejected as Warriors-Bucks game gets testy

Golden State was called for five technical fouls

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Emotions ran high in Tuesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks both on and off the court.

Draymond Green got a fan ejected from the game soon after he was jawing with him.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo was making a free throw midway through the third quarter, the Warriors forward was seen going back and forth with a fan from the low block.

Shortly after, Green took the situation up with the referees, and security was able to take the fan in question away.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is fouled by Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of a game at Fiserv Forum on December 13, 2022, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is fouled by Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of a game at Fiserv Forum on December 13, 2022, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

LUKA DONCIC ASSESSED TECHNICAL FOUL AFTER YELLING AT MAVERICKS TEAMMATE: ‘I’LL GET THAT ONE BACK FOR SURE’

It wasn't just the fan that was getting on the nerves of Golden State, though. The Warriors were also called for five technical fouls on the night, including three in the first quarter. There were eight in the game.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 13, 2022, at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 13, 2022, at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  (Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With Milwaukee's 128-111 win, The Warriors dropped to 14-14, less than six months after defeating the Boston Celtics for their fourth title since 2015. Milwaukee is now 20-7, good for second place in the Eastern Conference behind the 21-7 Celtics.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings