WNBA star Sophie Cunningham sends prayers to victims of 'pure evil' Minneapolis shooting

Two children aged 8 and 10 died when gunman opened fire at Annunciation Catholic School

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Suspect in Minneapolis school shooting released a manifesto on YouTube Video

Suspect in Minneapolis school shooting released a manifesto on YouTube

Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the latest details on the Minneapolis school shooting as the FBI investigates the incident as a possible hate crime.

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham reacted to the mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, when they said two children were killed and 17 people injured.

Cunningham offered her prayers to the victims, calling the violent act "pure evil." 

"Nothing but prayers for Annunciation Catholic School. Just horrific and pure evil. May everyone involved feel our love!" Cunningham wrote in a post on X. 

Shooting at Annunciation Church

Officers set up barriers after a shooting at Annunciation Church, which is also home to an elementary school, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (REUTERS/Ben Brewer)

Cunningham is a Christian who has made her religion a part of her basketball routines. Dating back to her college career at the University of Missouri, she has been known to have a routine where she uses her fingers to draw the sign of the cross over her shoes, knees, heart and forehead, and again over her heart when she walks up to the free-throw line.

The shooting is currently being investigated by the FBI as a hate crime targeting Catholics, FBI Director Kash Patel announced Wednesday. Patel said two children died. They were 8 and 10 years old. 

The suspected shooter has been identified as Robert or Robin Westman, according to law enforcement sources.

Shooting at Annunciation Church

Families and loved ones reunite outside the police barricades after a shooting at Annunciation Church, which is also home to an elementary school, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (REUTERS/Ben Brewer)

Court records show that a Minneapolis juvenile named Robert Westman had their name legally changed to Robin in 2019, and Patel confirmed that the shooter was born Robert and later identified as Robin.

Robin M. Westman was previously known as Robert Paul Westman, according to a court document filed by a mother named Mary Grace Westman.

"Minor child [redacted] identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification," she wrote at the time.

Disturbing videos posted by a person using the name Robin Westman were deleted from YouTube after the shooting, showing handwritten pages of a notebook, weapons with messages painted on them, and commentary from whoever filmed them. 

Sophie Cunningham looks on court

Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever looks on during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on August 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed that police were "aware of a manifesto the shooter had timed to be released on YouTube."

"[It] appeared to show him at the scene and included some disturbing writing," the chief said.

