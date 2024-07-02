Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle Storm

WNBA rookie Nika Mühl stuns with pregame outfit but Storm fans want to see her on court

The former UConn star is averaging 6 minutes per game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Seattle Storm rookie Nika Mühl turned heads on Monday night as she entered the Climate Pledge Arena for the team’s game against the Dallas Wings.

Mühl wore a black jacket and pants and showed her bare torso with her bellybutton piercing. Storm fans appreciated the look but were mostly interested in when she was going to get some playing time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nika Muhl vs Fever

Nika Mühl, #1 of the Seattle Storm, celebrates the win against the Indiana Fever at Climate Pledge Arena on June 27, 2024 in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The former UConn standout played 6 minutes in the Storm’s 95-71 victory. She had one shot attempt, a 3-pointer, but failed to score in the limited minutes.

The Storm selected Mühl with the second pick in the second round of the draft in April. She is in the same rookie class as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and others. She has appeared in 10 games, has averaged 2.6 minutes per game and has yet to score.

Nika Muhl at the draft

Nika Mühl speaks in an interview after she is selected with the number 14 overall pick to the Seattle Storm in the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York, on April 15, 2024. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Fans made it clear – they want to see her on the floor.

MERCURY'S SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM DAZZLES AHEAD OF GAME AGAINST STORM

Mühl was a two-time All-Big East selection and a two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year winner. She averaged 6.9 points, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals in her senior season at UConn.

Nika Muhl looks on

Nika Mühl, #1 of the Seattle Storm, handles the ball during the game against the Dallas Wings on July 1, 2024 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. (Liv Lyons/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seattle moved to 13-6 with the win over Dallas. They are in fourth place in the WNBA standings, just behind the New York Liberty, Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.