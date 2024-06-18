Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Phoenix Mercury

Mercury's Sophie Cunningham dazzles ahead of game against Storm

The Mercury beat the Storm on Sunday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Phoenix Mercury star Sophie Cunningham turned heads on Sunday night as she entered the Footprint Arena in an oversized Arizona Coyotes jersey before a game against the Seattle Storm.

The red sweater, heels and sunglasses were enough to cause a stir on X. She posted the look on her account on Monday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sophie Cunningham wears and Arizona Coyotes jersey

Sophie Cunningham #9 of the Phoenix Mercury arrives to the arena before the game  against the Seattle Storm during a 2024 Commissioner's Cup game on June 16, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

VIEW THE POST ON X.

"I was not familiar with your game," one comment read.

"LORD HAVE MERCY!" another added.

"fine & fine," one more wrote.

CAITLIN CLARK HEADLINES MOST-WATCHED WNBA GAME IN MORE THAN 20 YEARS

Sophie Cunningham looks to pass

Sophie Cunningham #9 of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball during the game  against the Seattle Storm during a 2024 Commissioner's Cup game on June 16, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

Cunningham has been leaving her mark on the WNBA since she was the Mercury’s second-round pick of the 2019 draft. The Missouri native is averaging 7.6 points and 1.3 assists per game in 156 career games and is shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

In the 2021 and 2022 seasons, she shot at least 40% from 3-point range, adding another crucial element to the veteran team that features Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Kaleah Copper.

Cunningham had five assists and two rebounds in Sunday’s win over the Storm.

She’s averaging 7.9 points per game so far this season.

Entering Tuesday, Phoenix was 7-7 and in the middle of the WNBA standings. The team was two games in back of the Storm in the win column.

Sophie Cunningham handles the ball

Sophie Cunningham #9 of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball during the game  against the Seattle Storm during a 2024 Commissioner's Cup game on June 16, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mercury were 9-31 last season and 15-21 in 2022. The team made the WNBA Finals in 2021, but lost to the Chicago Sky.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.