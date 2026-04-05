WNBA legend Sue Bird says IOC's new policy to protect women's sports is akin to 'fearmongering'

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Sue Bird, a Basketball Hall of Famer and WNBA legend, dismissed the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) assertion that its policy change was to protect women’s sports.

Bird agreed with American Olympic runner Nikki Hiltz, who identifies as transgender nonbinary and wrote that the IOC was "not solving a problem that exists." The former Seattle Storm star said the policy was just "fearmongering."

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"That kinda sums it up for me because what’s being presented as this huge issue that we have to protect women. It’s not," Bird said speaking to Megan Rapinoe on their "A Touch More" podcast. "What it is is fearmongering, and you brought up the (Trump) administration, for them to get votes. That’s all this is. It’s all that it’s ever been in my opinion.

"I think the other part is a reminder. What we have always talked about and focused on is, if you open this door, if you crack this door open, it gets blown open and you’re not policing women’s bodies across the board. I feel very sad about this. So, to kind of circle back to how we started, just want to send so much love to the trans community."

Earlier in the episode, Rapinoe ripped the IOC’s policy and denied that it was rooted in science.

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The IOC said "eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females, determined on the basis of a one‑time SRY gene screening."

The organization added that the policy was "evidence-based" and "expert-informed." The testing can be conducted via saliva, cheek swab or blood sample.

A presentation at a World Athletics panel in Tokyo in September revealed that 50 to 60 athletes with male biological advantages have been finalists in the female category at global and continental championships since 2000.

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The panel was led by the head of the World Athletics Health and Science Department, Dr. Stéphane Bermon, who said sex tests were necessary because of an "over-representation" of DSD (differences of sex development) athletes among finalists, per multiple reports.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.