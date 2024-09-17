WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes doesn’t think Caitlin Clark’s record rookie season is ‘dominating’

WNBA icon Sheryl Swoopes has rubbed Caitlin Clark fans the wrong way once again after her latest comments on the Indiana Fever star rookie.

Making an appearance on the "Gil’s Arena" podcast, Swoopes was in a discussion about whether Clark is dominating right now in the WNBA.

"If we had a number, if we would’ve said, when we’re talking about dominating with Caitlin Clark, what would the numbers [have to be]?" three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas asked.

"Those are hella good numbers. But, to me, that’s not dominating," Swoopes responded.

Swoopes explained her opinion more, referring to previous statements where she said Clark and fellow rookie Angel Reese weren’t going to dominate right away in the W.

"People were like, ‘Oh my God, you said she wouldn’t be good,’ but I didn’t say she wouldn’t be good," Swoopes said. "What I said was I didn’t think Caitlin, or Angel, would come into the league and dominate immediately, which I don’t think either of them did. …I still don’t think [Clark’s] dominating, but she’s a different player than she was in the first half of the season."

Swoopes may not believe Clark is dominating, but her numbers this season say differently. Clark is averaging 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game this season — a stat line that no one in WNBA history has had or better.

Clark has also been rewriting the WNBA record books, and it’s not just for a rookie campaign. She has the most single-season assists (321) in league history and counting, while setting the WNBA record with 19 assists in a single game. She’s also the fastest play to reach 300 assists in history.

As for her rookie stats, Clark has the single-season record for points scored and assists, among others.

Swoopes believes Clark has been impressive, but she’s not calling it dominance.

"I’ve never questioned if Caitlin was a good player; I think she’s a hell of a player," Swoopes explained. "My thing was, I thought it would take her some time to adjust to being a professional, and to me, I think that’s exactly what she’s done."

The Hall of Famer Swoopes held an X Spaces earlier this month when she addressed a controversy regarding previous statements made about Clark, saying she’s been criticized as someone who’s "unfair" to the Iowa Hawkeyes product.

Swoopes infamously called out Clark’s college resume, saying the phrase "25-year-old playing against 20-year-olds" when talking about the massive success she was at that level. She also said Clark played five college seasons when she only played four, averaging 22.7 shots per game when Swoopes suggested it was over 40 per contest.

Swoopes admitted she was "saying the wrong things" during her Spaces chat.

"I don't owe you all an apology," Swoopes said in the event, attended by Fox News Digital. "I reached out to Caitlin. We've had a great conversation."

