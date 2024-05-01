Expand / Collapse search
WNBA

WNBA legend hits back at 'sensitive' fans over criticism for Caitlin Clark warning

Clark was selected No 1 overall by the Indiana Fever

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
WNBA star Diana Taurasi hit back at fans who were critical of her over her warning to rookie Caitlin Clark before she was selected by the Indiana Fever in the draft in April.

Taurasi warned Clark that "reality is coming" once she got to the WNBA. On Saturday, she was asked whether she had any regrets over her remarks.

Caitlin Clark after practice

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark speaks with the media after the WNBA basketball team practiced in Indianapolis on Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

"The new fans are really sensitive these days, you can’t say anything," she said at training camp, via AZ Central. "It’s kind of like when you go from kindergarten to first grade, there’s a learning adjustment — and then when you go from high school to college, there’s a learning adjustment.

"I don’t think I said anything that wasn’t factually correct. Like anything, greatness is going to translate. And she’s proven that in every level and I don’t see it being any different in the WNBA."

Diana Taurasi dribbles

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, #3, dribbles against Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd, #24, during the first half at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Aug. 5, 2023. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The Phoenix Mercury star made her initial comments before Iowa’s loss to South Carolina in the women’s national championship.

"Reality is coming," she said on ESPN. "You look superhuman playing against some 18-year-olds, but you're going to come play with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time.

"There is gonna be a transition period where you're going to have to give yourself some grace as a rookie."

Caitlin Clark at a Pacers game

Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark before game three of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 26, 2024. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Indiana and Phoenix will play on June 30.

