WNBA legend hits back at 'sensitive' fans over criticism for Caitlin Clark warning

WNBA star Diana Taurasi hit back at fans who were critical of her over her warning to rookie Caitlin Clark before she was selected by the Indiana Fever in the draft in April.

Taurasi warned Clark that "reality is coming" once she got to the WNBA. On Saturday, she was asked whether she had any regrets over her remarks.

"The new fans are really sensitive these days, you can’t say anything," she said at training camp, via AZ Central. "It’s kind of like when you go from kindergarten to first grade, there’s a learning adjustment — and then when you go from high school to college, there’s a learning adjustment.

"I don’t think I said anything that wasn’t factually correct. Like anything, greatness is going to translate. And she’s proven that in every level and I don’t see it being any different in the WNBA."

The Phoenix Mercury star made her initial comments before Iowa’s loss to South Carolina in the women’s national championship.

"Reality is coming," she said on ESPN. "You look superhuman playing against some 18-year-olds, but you're going to come play with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time.

"There is gonna be a transition period where you're going to have to give yourself some grace as a rookie."

Indiana and Phoenix will play on June 30.