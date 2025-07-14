WNBA champ Natasha Cloud mocks Andrew Cuomo as he vows to stay in NYC mayoral race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WNBA champion Natasha Cloud mocked former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he released a video announcing his independent campaign for New York City mayor.

Cloud, who plays for the New York Liberty, wrote on social media that Cuomo was just "copying" Zohran Mamdani, who received the Democratic nod in the hotly contested mayoral race.

"Not your PR team copying Mamdani’s," Cloud wrote in reaction to Cuomo’s video.

Cloud has been an outspoken supporter of the socialist mayoral candidate. She said in an interview with Clutch Points that Mamdani's victory in the primary restored her "hope in humanity."

"He gets the worst PR because he's a Muslim, he's a socialist, and he's a democrat. But he believes that it is the government's right to take care and make sure that all its constituents live a dignified life, regardless of who you are, what your religious affiliation or background is. I think that's beautiful," Cloud said late last month.

"I think overall, it's the right choice. But why it's so empowering for me is it restored my hope in humanity a little bit. Even within the confines of what's happening right now in our government and in our country, the people will speak up. The people will show up. And there's a lot of humanity left in this world for us to care about one another."

As for Cuomo, he said he was "in it to win it."

"Only 13% of New Yorkers voted in the June primary. The general election is in November, and I am in it to win it," he said. Additionally, Cuomo charged that "My opponent, Mr. Mamdani offers slick slogans but no real solutions."

Mamdani reacted to the rumors that Cuomo was going to re-enter the race on Monday.

"I welcome everyone to this race, and I am as confident as I have been since three weeks ago on primary night," he said.

"I think he's struggling to come to terms with what Tuesday meant," Mamdani added. "We spent an entire campaign being told that it was inevitable for Andrew Cuomo to become the next mayor, and he believed that himself."

Mamdani also trolled the former governor on Monday, responding to a photo of Cuomo filming his campaign video.

"We got him making man on the street videos with a guy in Carhartt. By next week, he'll be sipping adeni chai and eating khaliat al nahl," Mamdani said in reference to his own viral campaign videos.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.