WNBA's Natasha Cloud sends cryptic post after backlash for saying ICE will 'learn the hard way' in New York

New York Liberty player Natasha Cloud has been busy on social media bragging about getting reactions out of Trump supporters.

Cloud sent a post on Thursday that read, "Day 3 of me living rent free in the Trumpies heads," with a gif of a small child.

On Wednesday, Cloud sent a post that read, "Yall I made the Trumpers mad again. This like an every week occurance now…..not I’m getting to y'all"

Cloud's posts come just days after she made controversial comments about Trump and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while speaking to reporters earlier in the week. Cloud, who has been a vocal supporter of socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, gave praise for the candidate while warning Trump against sending ICE to the city.

"Mamdani, my boy!" she told reporters following a New York Liberty practice.

She added, "If Donny wants to come down here, if ICE wants to try and come down here, that's fine."

"But [they're] going to learn the hard way… New Yorkers really don't f--- around. They don't play about one another. The don't play about this city."

Cloud went on to deliver a lengthy rant about her support for socialism and belief that Trump's opposition is "getting to them."

"I just think that it's reckless of our president, reckless of this administration but it's also exciting for us, the people, because that's when you know we're getting to them,"

"That's when you know we're creating change that they don't want. That's when you know we're dismantling a system. For all of us in New York I'm just gonna ask that we continue to be on the right path to history, that we protect one another, that we protect Mamdani and what he wants to do.

"Because ultimately he wants to protect us down the line. He is a Muslim, he is a socialist, he is a Democrat so he's going to get the worst PR of all PRs. They're going to tell you to be scared of him, all this Islamophobia s---, that a socialist is a scary thing for our country moving forwards.

"Socialism is that everyone has equity, everyone has the same s---, everyone can live the same dignified life of one another and he's going to do it through taxing the rich instead of taxing the poor to give more to the rich."

Cloud was heavily criticized for the comments on social media this week.

Cloud has emerged as one of the most polarizing figures in the WNBA for comments about Trump.

She seemingly reacted to the U.S. military’s strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday night, writing on X, "A sad sad day," and "Grounds for impeachment."

She later wrote, "I pi---d all the tumplicans off again It’s okay to admit y'all were wrong. [And] also I feel as if it’s only right y'all enlist for the frontlines first. Not other peoples sons and daughters."

In February, Cloud responded to President Donald Trump’s decision to eliminate several government DEI programs.

"The systems of power are working as they always were intended to work," Cloud told The Associated Press. "And it’s time to break down a system that has only been about White men."

Cloud added that she believes the country is putting "money over people."

"I understand the business aspect and I understand the human aspect," Cloud said. "Too often this country has put the human aspect aside, and put profit and money over people."

Cloud doubled down on her remarks in a social media post days later.

"Thing is I’m not soft, & words don’t hurt me lol are we 5? it still remains people over profit," she wrote on X. "If yall truly about being unbiased… Google search any overseas media coverage of what’s happening in America.

"Then come back to me and tell me the whole world crazy."