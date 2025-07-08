The revolution will be livestreamed: How Zohran Mamdani won the NYC primary online

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Socialist 33-year-old Zohran Mamdani's primary victory shocked the Democratic Party establishment this June, as his campaign played into the hands of an evolving – and chronically online – New York City electorate.

Scrolling through Mamdani's social media, his TikTok and Instagram pages resemble that of a New York City influencer. From the film-like filters and consistent fonts on his vertical videos to the cameos from celebrities, including model Emily Ratajkowski and comedian Bowen Yang, Mamdani's videos have amassed millions of views.

However, if his social media strategy wasn't enough to attract voters' attention, the primary colors of his campaign graphics are likely to turn heads. Mamdani's cobalt blue, poster-like red and taxi-cab or MetroCard yellow are bright compared to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's muted red, white and blue color scheme.

Mamdani's politics are a departure from the establishment Democratic Party, as the self-described Democratic socialist campaigned on taxing the 1% and creating government-run grocery stores, among other radical proposals. If Mamdani wins in November, he will not just become the first Muslim mayor, but the first millennial mayor of New York City.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is the youngest woman ever elected to the U.S. Congress. She was 29 years old when she took office in 2019, in a blue wave that elected progressive "Squad" members during President Donald Trump's first midterm elections.

Known by her supporters and detractors as AOC, the progressive Democrat was quick to seize on her millennial social media sixth sense. She has made plenty of headlines from her off-script Instagram lives and stories as her supporters and constituents chime in with questions for the Bronx and Queens representative.

The social media strategy is one used by influencers, but in an ever-evolving media landscape, more politicians have seized on viral moments to send their message to the masses. Trump successfully used new media during the 2024 presidential election, appearing on long-form podcasts and creating viral TikTok videos.

Ocasio-Cortez, along with her fellow Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, endorsed Mamdani ahead of New York City's primary election. On primary day in New York City, Ocasio-Cortez hosted an Instagram Live conversation with Mamdani, who had a simple but effective message: "If I win, that rent's getting frozen. If Andrew Cuomo wins, the rent's going up."

On the Friday before the election, Mamdani walked the entire length of Manhattan, shaking hands with ordinary New Yorkers and supporters alike. However, Mamdani didn't just walk through Manhattan, he documented the journey, bringing his followers along for the ride just like an influencer would.

The walk, from Inwood to Battery Park, has become somewhat of a rite of passage for New York City influencers over the past few years, as walking clubs like City Girls Who Walk NYC, and "Hot Girl Walks" have gained popularity in the fitness space.

Mamdani appeared on the popular "Subway Takes" podcast, sharing his campaign pitch to Kareem Rahma's 1 million followers. Additionally, he joined 25-year-old progressive Democrat star David Hogg for man-on-the-street-style interviews in Washington Square Park, the site of popular TikTok series like, "What’s Poppin?"

Hogg recently left the Democratic National Committee (DNC) after stirring up tension over his $20 million plan to primary older incumbent Democrats he said were "asleep at the wheel" through his outside political group, Leaders We Deserve.

Mamdani also created his own viral moments on the campaign trail, riding side-by-side on CitiBikes with NYC Comptroller Brad Lander, whom Mamdani cross-endorsed on the ranked-choice ballot to secure his win over Cuomo and when he posted his subway-to-courthouse wedding photos covered by The Cut.

While another such article by The Cut, "It Must Be Nice to Be a West Village Girl," by Brock Colyar, carefully articulated the changing landscape and demographic of New York City, Mamdani also met "outer borough voters," including older and immigrant New Yorkers, online.

"One week ago today, we shocked the establishment and redrew the political map of New York City with a campaign relentlessly focused on the needs of working people," Mamdani said in a social media video, speaking directly to his followers and supporters alike.

In the video, Mamdani explained how he won back voters "many had written off," including Trump voters and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams voters. Mamdani said he built a "coalition" campaign by speaking voters' languages, or at least trying to, to reflect the "mosaic" of New York City.

Speaking in Hindi in another two-minute video with his signature filter, Mamdani even broke down ranked-choice voting ahead of the primary by pouring juice into cups with his and Cuomo's faces photoshopped on top, to show how consolidating his vote could land Mamdani a victory, and ranked-choice voting did just that.