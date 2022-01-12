Wizards' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell get into fight at halftime vs. Thunder: report

Tensions were high during Tuesday night’s game between the Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder with teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell having to be separated after getting into a physical altercation during halftime, according to a report.

Sources told The Athletic that Harrell and Caldwell-Pope began "jawing" on the way back to the locker room before eventually swinging at one another – both failing to make contact. Washington players had to step in to separate the pair.

According to the report, the argument started because Harrell was upset with Caldwell-Pope for not passing the ball.

The play in question appeared to be the final one of the half, when Caldwell-Pope took a shot from half-court with just seconds left on the clock.

Both players were seemingly able to put their differences aside in the second half to win the game 122-118, improving their record in clutch situations to 17-4. Caldwell-Pope had the game-winner after banking in a tie-breaking 3-pointer with just 30.8 seconds remaining.

"Once again, we got timely stops and made big plays," coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. "You could argue there were lucky plays, but we had to have them, and guys stepped up and made them."

Caldwell-Pope finished with 16 points and three assists, followed by Harrell with 12 points and two assists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.