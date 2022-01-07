LeBron James doubles down on push to fire Wizards broadcaster over shot call

LeBron James pushed further on his call for a Washington Wizards broadcaster to be fired over his "trigger" comment when describing Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.’s game-winning shot on Wednesday.

James called for Glenn Consor’s job on Twitter a day after the broadcaster made the remark. Consor apologized, but for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar it wasn’t enough, and he added there was no excuse for the remark given the amount of information announcers receive before tipoff.

"I stand by my tweet. I stand by everything I said. So, let’s just say, he thought that was the case. We get scouting reports on players, and I know you guys from the media all get memos and stuff for players and stuff before the game, right?" James said, via Lakers Daily.

"Y’all get like packets of stuff when y’all come to the game and what’s going on and game play. And I believe that – I’m not a play-by-play person, analyst – but I believe that they do they due diligence as well when they get their reports on teams that they’re about to play as well as their own team, right?

"So, I was actually watching the game live last night when I heard, and I waited. I didn’t do it right away as you see with my tweet, I was watching the game. So, if that’s the case, if I am a play-by-play announcer, right, and I’m covering a team – my local team – in his case he’s covering the Wizards. So he remembers the Kevin Porter who used to play for the [Washington] Bullets, correct?

"The first thing I would have done, I would have said, ‘Kevin Porter Jr. is coming into town, let me see if that’s his son.’ I would’ve did that due diligence way before, and I think everyone on this call would have did the same thing."

After Porter hit the game-winner, Consor said: "What a well-designed play. You gotta give him credit. … Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time."

Porter’s father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., spent more than four years in prison when he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the 1993 shooting death of a teenage girl, according to USA Today. In 2004, Porter’s father was shot and killed after trying to help a woman who was being attacked at a bar.

James hit Consor with a disparaging tweet the morning after the shot.

"Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you!" he wrote.

Consor apologized in a tweet, saying he thought the Rockets player was the son of former Washington Bullets player Kevin Porter, who was with the organization for six seasons.

"Please allow me to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr., his family and the Rockets organization for the comments I made during last night’s game," Consor said.

"I mistakenly thought that Kevin was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter and was unaware that the words I chose to describe his game-winning shot would be in any way hurtful or insensitive. I have reached out to Kevin personally apologize and hope to be able to talk with him soon."