Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Wisconsin Badgers
Published

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor to enter NFL Draft

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 4

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 4 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is headed to the NFL.

The record-setting junior announced Friday on Twitter and Instagram that he will forgo his senior season with the Badgers and enter the NFL draft.

The two-time Doak Walker Award winner and two-time unanimous first-team All-American finished his college career with 6,174 yards rushing, the most by any player in FBS history through their junior season. Taylor also had 55 total touchdowns in his three seasons.

The 5-foot-11, 214-pound Taylor looks to be the first Wisconsin tailback selected in the NFL draft since Montee Ball (2013), James White (2014) and Melvin Gordon (2015) were drafted in three consecutive seasons. Wisconsin's Derek Watt was selected as a fullback in 2016.