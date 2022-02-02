Winter Olympics: Team USA selects flag bearers for opening ceremonies

Team USA on Wednesday revealed who would be carrying the American flag during the opening ceremonies in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics this week.

Olympic bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor and curler John Shuster were named the flag bearers for Team USA. However, Meyers Taylor will be unable to attend the opening ceremonies because she tested positive for COVID-19. Speed skater Brittany Bowe will replace Meyers Taylor.

"Being voted by my peers as the flag bearer is the biggest honor of my career," Meyers Taylor said in a news release. "While I cannot carry the flag and walk in with the rest of Team USA, Brittany is very deserving of the opportunity to lead our delegation on my behalf. She is an incredible person with an exemplary character, and I'm excited to watch her and John lead Team USA at the Opening Ceremony. I'm honored to be a part of this team, and coming from a military family, it's really special to have been chosen to carry our flag."

Shuster added: "Being elected as one of the flag bearers is a tremendous honor. When thinking back to my Opening Ceremony experiences, I cannot help but be so proud to lead Team USA into an Olympic Winter Games. Joining the incredible group of Team USA leaders, especially since it was chosen by my Team USA teammates, is one of the greatest honors of my sporting career."

Meyers Taylor is an accomplished bobsledder who has hopes of getting her first gold in Beijing. She won bronze in the 2010 Vancouver Games and a silver in the 2014 Sochi Games and 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Shuster is a decorated curler. He won bronze at the 2006 Turin Games and a gold medal in Pyeongchang.

Bowe made the Olympics squad despite initially giving up her spot to Erin Jackson, following the speed skater’s fall during Olympic trials. Bowe is replacing Meyers Taylor.

"I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead Team USA into the opening ceremony. Taking on this responsibility is the honor of a lifetime, and I will proudly carry the American flag on behalf of Elana, her family, and all of Team USA."

She won a bronze in the team pursuit speed-skating category in Pyeongchang.

In 2018, luge competitor Erin Hamlin was the flag bearer.

The Olympic ceremonies are set for Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET on NBC.