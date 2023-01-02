Winter Classic 2023: Bruins rally behind Jake DeBrusk's two goals, Pens' last-ditch goal waved off

The Boston Bruins defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Monday in a thrilling comeback victory to claim the 14th annual Winter Classic in front of a crowd of more than 39,000 fans at a transformed Fenway Park.

Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk tied the game up early in the third period but just 10 minutes later he would score the game winner with assists from Taylor Hall and David Krejci, marking his 16th goal of the season.

With an empty net and a five-game losing streak on the line, the Penguins won a faceoff with just over 10 seconds left.

Veteran forward Evgeni Malkin knocked one into the back of the net but time expired just as he took his shot.

Pittsburgh forward Kasperi Kapanen got the Penguins on the board first at the 8:40 mark, scoring his sixth goal of the season off a pass from Danton Heinen from behind the net.

But Linus Ullmark kept the Penguins offense at bay, making 25 saves for Boston.

"There’s a fine line between winning and losing. It comes down to subtle details," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. "There were momentum swings on both sides in all periods."

Two-time NHL All-Star, Tristan Jarry, left near the end of the third period with an apparent injury. He made eight saves before getting replaced by Casey DeSmith, who finished the day with 19 saves.

The NHL-leading Bruins improved to 19-0-3 and are now 9-0-3 in their last 11 games.

