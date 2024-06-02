White Sox's Tommy Pham has fighting words for Brewers: 'I'm prepared to f--- somebody up'

Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham had a testy moment during the team's 6-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon.

In the top of the eighth inning, Chicago had runners on second and third with one out when a fly ball was hit to left field. It didn’t go too far, but that didn’t stop the White Sox third base coach from sending Pham on a tag-up play to see if they could tie the game.

Pham was gunned down by a mile as William Contreras tagged him out as he slid to end the inning. It was a huge moment in the game, and Contreras’ emotions led to him shouting something at Pham, who clearly did not like what was said.

Pham turned around as he walked back to his dugout, and coaches and players had to hold him back from charging at the Brewers. Even White Sox announcer John Schriffen was getting heated in the booth.

"Contreras is barking at him. Tommy Pham barking back!" Schriffen shouted into his headset. "He’s not backing down, he doesn’t like that and now home plate umpire Edwin Jimenez has to hold back Pham. Nah, we ain’t taking that. We ain’t taking that from the Brewers!"

During his postgame interview in the locker room, Pham had some fighting words for Milwaukee and the rest of MLB if they were to start something with him on the field.

"One-run ballgame, close play at the plate," Pham said when asked to explain what happened. "Actually it wasn’t even f---ing close. It was a shallow fly ball to left field; you would expect the left fielder to throw the baserunner out on that play."

"Third base coach sends you, you got to go. I’m nailed out at home by a mile. I’m going to the dugout and I hear, ‘Tough guy,’ with all that hoorah s---. I’ll never start anything, but I’ll be prepared to finish it. There’s a reason why I do all kinds of fighting in the offseason because I’m prepared to f--- somebody up. You can take it as it is."

Pham, 36, joined the White Sox this season but began the year in Triple-A. He was called up to the team in late April when they had an abysmal 3-22 record, and after Sunday’s loss, they still own the league’s worst record at 15-45.

Pham, who played for the NL-winning Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets last season, has done well since being called up. He’s hitting .287/.333/.411 with three homers, seven doubles and 12 RBI over 32 games entering Sunday. He finished 0-for-3 with a walk in this game.

It’s been a struggle for Chicago all year, and we’re not even at the All-Star break yet. But Pham is clearly showing that, no matter what the record says, there’s fight in him to stand his ground.

Luckily, things didn't get too carried away to show how much fight he really has.

