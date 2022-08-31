Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago White Sox
Published

White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely while undergoing tests on his heart

La Russa missed Tuesday's game after seeing doctors

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed Tuesday night's game, but it turns out he'll be out at least a little while longer.

The team announced Wednesday that La Russa is scheduled to see heart specialists, forcing him to miss an indefinite amount of time behind the bench.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa looks to the field from the dugout before his team's game against the Texas Rangers in Chicago on June 10, 2022.

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa looks to the field from the dugout before his team's game against the Texas Rangers in Chicago on June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The 77-year-old is scheduled to fly to Phoenix on Wednesday night and go to the Mayo Clinic on Thursday, according to USA Today.

It was recommended by cardiologists that La Russa miss Tuesday's game, but after more tests on Wednesday, he was advised to see further specialists.

The team said that La Russa's absence will be indefinite "pending the results of these evaluations."

Manager Tony La Russa of the Chicago White Sox looks on in the fourth inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 23, 2022.

Manager Tony La Russa of the Chicago White Sox looks on in the fourth inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 23, 2022. (David Berding/Getty Images)

WHITE SOX FANS CALL FOR TONY LA RUSSA'S FIRING DURING LOSS TO RANGERS

Miguel Cairo will fill in as the interim manager in La Russa's absence.

The White Sox were the favorites to defend their AL Central crown from last year, which they won with a record of 93-69. But they currently are 63-66 and six games out of both a Wild Card spot and the division title.

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa smiles before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa smiles before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

La Russa is the league's oldest manager and is under contract through next season.