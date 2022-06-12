Expand / Collapse search
Chicago White Sox
Published

White Sox fans call for Tony La Russa's firing during loss to Rangers

Tony La Russa came under fire for intentionally walking a batter with two strikes earlier in the week

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tony La Russa was feeling the heat from Chicago White Sox fans Saturday as the American League Central team lost to the Texas Rangers in 10 innings 11-9.

Fans at Guaranteed Rate Field chanted "Fire Tony!" during the extra-innings loss. 

The added scrutiny came after the Hall of Famer made a perplexing decision to intentionally walk Los Angeles Dodgers batter Trea Turner with two strikes last week.

"I hear it with one ear, and I see it with one eye. I just know I appreciate (that) they want us to win. And, when we don’t win, they’re unhappy," La Russa said.

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, second from left, talks to his players during the 10th inning of a game against the Texas Rangers in Chicago Saturday, June 11, 2022.

"There isn’t anything that’s happening with this team that, in the end, I’m not responsible for. Never dodged accountability and I won’t start now."

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa looks to the field from the dugout before a game against the Texas Rangers in Chicago Friday, June 10, 2022. 

Chicago dropped to 27-30 with the loss and its cold start puts the team in danger of missing the playoffs after two straight years making the postseason. The La Russa-led squad won the AL Central last season. La Russa is in the middle of his second season with Chicago.

Chicago is 4-6 to start the month of June. The team sits six games behind the Minnesota Twins for the AL Central lead and two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for second place.

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, left, takes starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) out of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays June 4, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. 

The White Sox wrap up their three-game set with the Rangers Sunday and then hit the road to play the Detroit Tigers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.