Frank Thomas rips White Sox after being omitted from Black History Month graphic

Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas criticized the Chicago White Sox for leaving him out of a Black History Month graphic to start February.

Thomas played 16 years for the White Sox from 1990 to 2005 and finished his career first in several key stat categories, including home runs (448), RBI (1,465), doubles (447), on-base percentage (.427), slugging percentage (.568), OPS (.995) and walks (1,466).

He pointed out his accolades on X in response to the organization.

"I guess the Black player who made you rich over there and holds all your records is forgettable! Don’t worry I’m taking Receipts!" he wrote on X.

The graphic in question pointed out some of the key moments in the White Sox’s organization and Black players. Minne Miñoso broke the franchise’s color barrier, Al Smith was the first Black All-Star in the team’s history in 1960, Danny Goodwin was the first African American player selected with the top pick of the draft by the White Sox in 1971 and Kenny Williams became the first African American general manager in Chicago Sports history – to name a few.

"In celebration of Black History Month, we reflect upon momentous firsts for the White Sox organization," the White Sox posted along with the graphic.

Thomas, nicknamed "The Big Hurt," was on the team when it won a World Series in 2005, but only played 34 games that season. He won back-to-back MVP awards in 1993 and 1994 and is the only White Sox player to ever accomplish the feat.

He played 171 games for the Toronto Blue Jays after his tenure with the White Sox was finished. The Blue Jays included Thomas in their celebration of Black History Month.