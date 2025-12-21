White Sox agree to deal with Japanese record-breaking slugger: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chicago White Sox are reportedly set to add some power to their lineup.

The White Sox and Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami agreed to a two-year deal worth $34 million, ESPN reported Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Murakami, 25, was one of the youngest players on the free-agent market. He started his career with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, and set the record for most home runs hit in a single season with 56 in 2022. He surpassed Sadaharu Oh’s mark set in 1964.

Murakami was hurt during the 2025 season. He hit 22 home runs in 56 games and had 265 home runs in 1,003 games. He’s mostly known as a third baseman or first baseman defensively, but could end up as the White Sox’s designated hitter.

The Murakami deal is among the first steps in Chicago rebuilding its roster following years of futility.

MLB FREE AGENCY RUMORS, BUZZ: LOS ANGELES DODGERS PAYING RECORD TAXES

Chicago hasn’t made the postseason since 2021 and hasn’t been in contention to win the American League pennant since winning the World Series in 2005. Since then, The White Sox have only gotten as far as the American League Division Series. The team only has three postseason appearances since 2005 as well.

Last season, the White Sox won 60 games – an improvement over 41 wins in 2024.

Chicago has a few young players projected to be in its lineup going into 2026. Chase Meidroth, Colson Montgomery, Edgar Quero and Brooks Baldwin are under 25 years old and come with high expectations to help turn the team around.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Shane Smith, who was an All-Star last year, will be the ace of the rotation. He had a 3.81 ERA and 145 strikeouts in his rookie season. He finished 10th in American League Rookie of the Year voting.