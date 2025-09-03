White House fires back after New York gov takes swipe at Trump as 'NFL RedZone' set to feature commercials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House fired back at New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday after the Democratic lawmaker took a swipe at President Donald Trump over a major change coming for NFL fans.

Scott Hanson, who hosts "NFL RedZone" on Sundays during the football season, said there will be commercials coming to the broadcast despite the tag line of the show being "seven hours of commercial-free football."

"The business folks handle the business and I have no say over different elements that could or could not be in the show," Hanson said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "When you see me come on the air, we’re gonna hit the Octobox. We’ve got eight games in the early window, taking you around to all the different cities. And then when we get into it, ‘Ladies and Gentlemen, it’s been more than 250 days since the first full NFL Sunday, but we are back. And seven hours of RedZone football starts now.’"

He maintained that no fan would miss "any great football for any of the business side of things."

Hanson’s revelation sparked a ton of social media reaction, including from Hochul. She called on ESPN and the NFL to "fix" the issue. "RedZone" will move to ESPN properties starting in 2026.

"More commercials, less football. Trump’s America," Hochul wrote on X. "@NFL and @espn: You have time to fix this!"

The White House dismissed Hochul’s remark.

"What a moronic thing to post," Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital. "Too bad there’s no cure for stupid."

The Athletic offered details on what a commercialized "RedZone" could look like. WWE and NASCAR have commercials during their weekly events.

NFL fans will be able to see a double box with advertisements, according to The Athletic. Fans will reportedly hear the audio from the ads while watching the action simultaneously.

"Sponsors have been an important part of the ‘NFL RedZone’ broadcast for more than a decade," an NFL spokesperson told the outlet. "The NFL will continue to own and operate ‘NFL RedZone’ should that deal be finalized."