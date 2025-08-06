Longtime NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson speaks out about uncertainty with channel's future

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN will acquire the NFL Network and other media assets, including the popular RedZone channel, from the NFL.

In exchange, the league will receive a 10% equity stake in the sports network as part of a landmark agreement, the two sides announced Tuesday.

The shift in control sparked some fear among football fans about whether the deal would lead to changes.

But one thing that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon is the RedZone host. Scott Hanson, who has anchored RedZone since 2009, took to social media to ease concerns about his role for the 2025 season.

Hanson confirmed he would resume his normal hosting duties for the upcoming season. He also expressed optimism about the deal between ESPN and the NFL.

"It’s official. (& for those wondering: yes, I will still be hosting RedZone.) Fired up for a great season! Optimistic about this new partnership!" Hanson wrote on X.

Hanson's popularity with viewers has grown over the years, and he's received praise for his memorable catchphrases. His contract with NFL Media reportedly expired at the end of last season. Hanson confirmed he negotiated a new deal, allowing him to return for the 2025 season.

Under the agreement, the NFL will continue to own, operate and produce RedZone channel programming from its studios in Southern California. ESPN will handle cable and satellite distrubution, while the league will retain the rights to distribute it on digital platforms.

"By combining these NFL media assets with ESPN's reach and innovation, we're creating a premier destination for football fans," ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. "Together, ESPN and the NFL are redefining how fans engage with the game — anytime, anywhere. This deal helps fuel ESPN's digital future, laying the foundation for an even more robust offering as we prepare to launch our new direct-to-consumer service."

NFL Network is expected to be added to ESPN's upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service. The service is scheduled to launch this fall and will offer access to ESPN's portfolio of professional and college sports.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.

