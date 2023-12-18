Expand / Collapse search
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Western Kentucky players toss toast in air after epic Famous Toastery Bowl win

Western Kentucky erased a 28-point deficit to win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Western Kentucky football players tossed toast in the air to celebrate their Famous Toastery Bowl comeback victory over Old Dominion on Monday.

The Hilltoppers found themselves in a 28-0 hole early in the second quarter but managed to march all the way back to force overtime and shock the Monarchs 38-35.

TJ Springer celebrates

T.J. Springer, #6 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, throws toast in the air after the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defeat the Old Dominion Monarchs in overtime in the Famous Toastery Bowl at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Dec. 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

"I knew I could do it; I knew it was in me," Western Kentucky redshirt freshman quarterback Caden Veltkamp said. "But it's all credit to these guys around me. I love these guys. I love this team and I would do anything for this team."

Veltkamp had five touchdown passes in the win, including three in the fourth quarter. Western Kentucky outscored Old Dominion 21-0 in the fourth quarter after Old Dominion put 21 points on the board in the first. He had 383 passing yards and an interception. He added 53 rushing yards.

Western Kentucky wide receiver Dalvin Smith had nine catches for 77 yards. Fellow wide receiver Jimmy Holiday led the team with four catches for 93 yards.

Old Dominion quarterback Grant Wilson rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns. He had 123 passing yards and one touchdown pass.

Famous Toastery signage

Signage welcoming fans hangs on gates before the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers take on the Old Dominion Monarchs during the Famous Toastery Bowl at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Dec. 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Western Kentucky players were seen throwing toast after the game. The bowl game was changed from the Bahamas Bowl to the Famous Toastery Bowl to reflect the game moving out of the island nation to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Famous Toastery is a breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise based in Charlotte.

Western Kentucky players celebrate

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers celebrate defeating the Old Dominion Monarchs 38-35 in overtime during the Famous Toastery Bowl at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Dec. 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The Hilltoppers are now on a three-game bowl winning streak under Tyson Helton. The team has also won four of their last five bowl appearances.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.