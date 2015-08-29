Western Carolina to face South Carolina in 2016

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (STATS) - Western Carolina has given itself a second FBS opponent in the 2016 season with the addition of South Carolina to the schedule.

The Catamounts will close their 2016 regular season on Nov. 19 against the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. The Southern Conference program already had a season-opening visit scheduled at East Carolina on Sept. 3.

Western Carolina has lost all four previous meetings with South Carolina, each between 1986 and '89.

This season, Western Carolina will play two other SEC opponents when its visits Tennessee (Sept. 19) and Texas A&M (Nov. 14). The Catamounts are hoping to build off last year's 7-5 record under coach Mark Speir - their best mark since 2001.