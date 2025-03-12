West Virginia football coach says he's banning his players from dancing on TikTok

West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez said this week that he’s issued somewhat of a ban on social media, but the new policy won’t prevent players from using it – just dancing.

Speaking to reporters during the team’s spring training program on Monday, Rodriguez was asked about his stance on social media and if he’s implemented a ban for his players.

Rodriguez said there’s not a social media policy the football team has to follow, but there is one thing he is banning his players from taking part in.

"They're going to be on it, so I'm not banning them from it. I'm just banning them from dancing on it," he said. "It's like, look, we try to have a hard edge or whatever, and you're in there in your tights dancing on TikTok.

"Ain't quite the image of our program that I want," he continued.

Rodriguez said when he spoke to the team he expressed the importance of a group mindset – something he believes social media doesn't prioritize.

"Everything today is about trying to make everybody individual – it’s all about the individual… football is one of the last things that’s gotta be more about the team than the individual. So I banned dancing on TikTok, I guess I did that."

Rodriguez seemed indifferent about his players wanting to "watch their TikTok" long after their football careers are over.

"I hope our focus can be on winning football games. How about let's win the football game and not worry about winning the TikTok?"

The social media platform has grown in popularity with college athletes over the years, many of whom have posted dance videos.

But the trend will stop with Rodriguez, 61, who returns for his second stint as the Mountaineers head coach nearly two decades after he first left the program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.