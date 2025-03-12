Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

West Virginia Mountaineers

West Virginia football coach says he's banning his players from dancing on TikTok

'We try to have a hard edge or whatever, and you're in there in your tights dancing on TikTok,' Rich Rodriguez said

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez said this week that he’s issued somewhat of a ban on social media, but the new policy won’t prevent players from using it – just dancing. 

Speaking to reporters during the team’s spring training program on Monday, Rodriguez was asked about his stance on social media and if he’s implemented a ban for his players. 

Rich Rodriguez looks on

Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez talks on his headset during college football action at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama, Nov. 16, 2024. (Dave Hyatt/Hyatt Media LLC)

Rodriguez said there’s not a social media policy the football team has to follow, but there is one thing he is banning his players from taking part in. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"They're going to be on it, so I'm not banning them from it. I'm just banning them from dancing on it," he said. "It's like, look, we try to have a hard edge or whatever, and you're in there in your tights dancing on TikTok.

"Ain't quite the image of our program that I want," he continued. 

Rodriguez said when he spoke to the team he expressed the importance of a group mindset – something he believes social media doesn't prioritize. 

Rich Rodriguez looks on

Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez walks on the sideline during the Southern Mississippi game at Burgess-Snow Field AmFirst Stadium in December 2024. (IMAGN)

MARCO RUBIO, OTHER POLITICIANS PLAYED PIVOTAL ROLE IN HELPING BILL BELICHICK LAND UNC JOB: REPORT

"Everything today is about trying to make everybody individual – it’s all about the individual… football is one of the last things that’s gotta be more about the team than the individual. So I banned dancing on TikTok, I guess I did that." 

Rodriguez seemed indifferent about his players wanting to "watch their TikTok" long after their football careers are over. 

"I hope our focus can be on winning football games. How about let's win the football game and not worry about winning the TikTok?"

Rich Rodriguez speaks

West Virginia Mountaineers head football coach Rich Rodriguez speaks to the crowd during a timeout during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at WVU Coliseum in February 2025. (Ben Queen-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The social media platform has grown in popularity with college athletes over the years, many of whom have posted dance videos. 

But the trend will stop with Rodriguez, 61, who returns for his second stint as the Mountaineers head coach nearly two decades after he first left the program. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.