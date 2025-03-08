Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Marco Rubio, other politicians played pivotal role in helping Bill Belichick land UNC job: report

Rubio reportedly called Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina to put in a good word

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick got an unlikely assist in his pursuit of the head coaching job at North Carolina.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was called on by the former New England Patriots coach to advocate to then-fellow Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina for the job at Chapel Hill, according to an ESPN report.

Marco Rubio in Dominican Republic

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio gives a joint news conference with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader at the National Palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

"Rubio follows the sports world pretty closely, and he called me and said, 'There's a chance Belichick would come to Chapel Hill,'" Tillis told ESPN.

"He said, '[Belichick] wants a school with a great academic reputation, and he wants to try to build a program to bring them a national championship. I said, 'Well, let me go [make some calls].'"

According to the report, Tillis then called North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger, who was initially in disbelief until Tillis reassured him. 

One source told ESPN that "the push to land Belichick all started with the politicians."

Bill Belichick waves

New North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick walks on the court of Dean Smith Center during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between La Salle and North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.  (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

An eight-time Super Bowl champion, Belichick left the NFL for a year before returning in December for uncharted waters. 

He entered the college football world on a lucrative five-year, $50 million deal to coach the Tar Heels. The deal also included a buyout if any NFL team were to come calling. 

The 72-year-old coach returned to the practice field this week, where he revealed to reporters on Wednesday that he’s having a blast. 

Belichick at conference

Head Coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels poses with Athletic director Bubba Cunningham during a press conference on December 12, 2024, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

"That's the great thing about being a head coach — I can coach anybody I want," he said. "I can coach the line, I can yell at the tight ends, I can yell at the DBs, I can yell at the kickers.

"I can go to any group I want and coach them. And honestly, that's the fun part."

Belichick will make his college football debut at home against TCU on Sept. 1. 

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report. 

