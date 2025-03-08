Marco Rubio, other politicians played pivotal role in helping Bill Belichick land UNC job: report

Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick got an unlikely assist in his pursuit of the head coaching job at North Carolina.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was called on by the former New England Patriots coach to advocate to then-fellow Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina for the job at Chapel Hill, according to an ESPN report.

"Rubio follows the sports world pretty closely, and he called me and said, 'There's a chance Belichick would come to Chapel Hill,'" Tillis told ESPN.

"He said, '[Belichick] wants a school with a great academic reputation, and he wants to try to build a program to bring them a national championship. I said, 'Well, let me go [make some calls].'"

According to the report, Tillis then called North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger, who was initially in disbelief until Tillis reassured him.

One source told ESPN that "the push to land Belichick all started with the politicians."

An eight-time Super Bowl champion, Belichick left the NFL for a year before returning in December for uncharted waters.

He entered the college football world on a lucrative five-year, $50 million deal to coach the Tar Heels. The deal also included a buyout if any NFL team were to come calling.

The 72-year-old coach returned to the practice field this week, where he revealed to reporters on Wednesday that he’s having a blast.

"That's the great thing about being a head coach — I can coach anybody I want," he said. "I can coach the line, I can yell at the tight ends, I can yell at the DBs, I can yell at the kickers.

"I can go to any group I want and coach them. And honestly, that's the fun part."

Belichick will make his college football debut at home against TCU on Sept. 1.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.