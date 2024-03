Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team was selected as the No. 8 seed in the Albany Region 2 of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday and may be on a collision course with No. 1 Iowa in the second round.

At least that’s what head coach Mark Kellogg suggested in his speech to rally his fans at a Selection Sunday party.

"I already told them let’s win one and send Caitlin Clark packing," he said.

The Mountaineers will have to get past No. 9 Princeton before potentially taking on Iowa in the Round of 32. The Tigers defeated Columbia to win the Ivy League Tournament on Saturday. The Tigers have made it to the second round of the tournament in each of the last two seasons.

Clark and Iowa will have a target on their back entering the tournament given the media spotlight that has shined on the team all season long. Clark started the season in pursuit of Kelsey Plum’s all-time scoring record in NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball and ended up surpassing not only Plum but Lynette Woodard and Pete Maravich in the history books.

The Hawkeyes’ road back to the national championship won’t be smooth. Should they get past either Holy Cross or UT-Martin, and then either West Virginia or Princeton, teams like Colorado, LSU and UCLA all have the potential to spoil their run.

But West Virginia hopes to be that team before anyone else gets to Iowa.

"Let’s go dancing!! Proud of our team… they’ve earned the opportunity to represent in the NCAA Tournament! Let’s do this Mountaineers!!" Kellogg wrote on X.