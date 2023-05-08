Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins directs homophobic slur at Xavier fans during live radio show

Huggins called Xavier fans 'Catholic f--s' in reference to incident while coaching at Cincinnati

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
University of West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins is in trouble after making homophobic slurs toward Xavier University fans during a recent radio appearance. 

Huggins appeared on 700WLW’s "Bill Cunningham Show," a Cincinnati-based radio show, on Monday morning, and he was heard calling Xavier fans "all those f--s, those Catholic f--s" who would "throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it."

The full audio clip is below with the comment coming around the 1:15 mark, per Awful Announcing (WARNING: Clip contains homophobic remarks):

Bon Huggins of West Virginia coaches against Kansas

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins points out a call to his team in the first half of a Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas Jayhawks on Mar 10, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The conversation started with the radio show hosts asking if Huggins had any Xavier University players transfer to West Virginia, to which the veteran head coach replied, "Catholics don’t do that."

For context, Xavier is located in Cincinnati and is a Jesuit Catholic university.

Huggins decided to take that comment a step further, going back to his days as coach of the University of Cincinnati Bearcats. The "Crosstown Shootout" is an annual game played between Cincinnati and Xavier, and Huggins referred to a specific incident that occurred.

Bob Huggins in March 2022

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins in the first half of a Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas Jayhawks on March 10, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I’ll tell you what, any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by God, they can get away with anything," Huggins said.

"It was the Crosstown Shootout. What it was was all those f--s, those Catholic f--s. They were envious they didn’t have one."

Huggins coached at Cincinnati from 1989 to 2005 before moving on to Kansas State for only the 2006-2007 season. He ended up in West Virginia to lead the Mountaineers on the court from 2007 until present day.

Bob Huggins in November 2021

Head coach Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers looks on during the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic college basketball game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at TD Arena on November 19, 2021, in Charleston, South Carolina. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

However, after these comments, Huggins’ future at the school, and in college basketball as a whole, is certainly in question.

