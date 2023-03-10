Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia Mountaineers
Published

West Virginia senator who interrupted session removed

WV lawmaker interrupted chamber president's explanation of legislation

Associated Press
The West Virginia Senate on Friday removed a lawmaker who had interrupted the chamber president's explanation of legislation.

Republican President Craig Blair ordered the sergeant at arms to remove Randolph County GOP Sen. Robert Karnes.

Blair was explaining a bill when Karnes demanded that it be read a third time. Blair told Karnes that his question did not pertain to the bill in question and that he was out of order.

A West Virginia senator who interrupted the chamber president's explanation of legislation was removed. 

After more outbursts on other legislation from Karnes, who repeatedly said, "Mr. President, I demand that the bill be read," several senators went to the podium to meet with Blair.

The Senate then went into a brief recess. Upon returning, a motion was made to remove Karnes and Blair concurred. Karnes then got up and quietly exited the chamber.

