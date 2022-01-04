Washington to unveil new team name in February, rules out fan favorite

The Washington Football Team will have a new identity come February.

Team president Jason Wright announced Tuesday that Washington will unveil its new name on Feb. 2, more than a year after retiring their previous one over mounting pressure that the team name – established in the 1930s – was racist toward Native Americans.

"We are confident that this identity is one that our team and our fans across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and beyond can rally behind for another 90 years and more as we continue to cheer on the Burgundy & Gold in this next chapter," Wright said in a statement posted to the team’s website.

Washington announced in August that the team had narrowed their search down to a few potential names, including the Washington Presidents, Brigade, Redhogs, Football Team, Commanders, Armada, Defenders and Redwolves. But Wright said Tuesday that the final option, or a variation of it, was ruled out because of trademark troubles.

"Early on we understood Wolves – or some variation of it – was one of our fan favorites. As I've said all along, we take feedback from our fans seriously, and because of your interest in this name, we put Wolves on a list of options to explore fully," Wright said. "Once we began looking into Wolves, however, we became aware of a notable challenge: trademarks held by other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own. And without Wolves, variations like RedWolves wouldn't have been viable either for these and other reasons."

He continued: "The prospect of years of litigation wasn't something that we wanted you, our fans, to have to bear as you begin to embrace a new brand."

Wright said in July that Washington eliminated "Warriors" as a potential name because, while "it does not necessarily or specifically carry a negative connotation, … ‘context matters' and that makes it a ‘slippery slope.’"